Could Giants form elite receiving duo with superstar wideout in free agency?

Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The New York Giants revamped their offense this past offseason with the addition of rookie first-round pick Malik Nabers. The 21-year-old wide receiver has gotten his career off to a historic start with an impressive rookie season. However, Nabers is the only real receiving threat that New York has in its passing attack, which could put them in the market for a playmaker to pair alongside him this offseason.

Could the Giants target Bengals WR Tee Higgins in free agency?

This offseason, the Giants are likely to lose veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton in free agency. With that departure in mind, the team could go into free agency in search of a new playmaker to pair alongside Nabers. Veteran Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is set to be one of the top free agents on the market.

Credit: Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants could be interested in signing Higgins and having him play alongside Nabers. This would give whoever the Giants’ next franchise quarterback is two elite weapons to target in the passing game. Stacking a lineup with playmaking talent is a great way to transition a rookie quarterback to the pro level and help jumpstart his development.

Higgins is a quarterback-friendly target with his large frame and athleticism. He stands in at 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, giving him the strength to fight off defenders while also possessing the speed to take the top off of defenses. He’s gone for over 1,000 receiving yards twice and has totaled five or more touchdowns in every season of his five-year career.

This season, Higgins has racked up 581 yards and five touchdowns across eight games. He has dealt with injuries this season but has been incredibly productive while on the field. In a contract year, Higgins is proving to be a true No. 1 threat as a receiver despite playing second-fiddle to the NFL’s leading receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Higgins could give the Giants an elite two-man attack

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Combining Higgins with Nabers would give Big Blue two potentially dominant receiving threats. This would open up the offense, creating more space for each receiver to operate and putting defenses on their heels, leaving them vulnerable to a strong rushing attack.

The Giants may opt to invest in the trenches instead with their offensive line continuing to be a weakness this season. However, adding an elite talent to the receiving corps would be a smart way to improve the league’s worst offense and make life easier for their next quarterback. Higgins would make the Giants more dynamic on offense, although he wouldn’t come cheap.

Teams are already expressing interest in pursuing Higgins this offseason, which will inevitably drive up his price tag. He could wind up landing a deal worth at least $25 million per season. This might price Higgins out of the Giants’ range as they prepare to embark on a roster rebuild. However, the G-Men might consider this a price worth paying if signing Higgins means jumpstarting the development of a rookie quarterback.