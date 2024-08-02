Could Giants’ 2nd-year undrafted linebacker steal a starting job?

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Poor performances from the linebacker corps plagued the New York Giants for years. But in 2023, that trend finally came to an end as the signing of Bobby Okereke breathed new life into the middle of the Giants’ defense. The Giants’ linebacker corps is now one of the team’s biggest strengths and could become an even more prominent unit this season.

Last season, it was former 2022 fifth-round pick Micah McFadden in the starting lineup alongside Okereke. But so far during training camp this summer, that second first-team linebacker spot has been rotated between McFadden and second-year linebacker Dyontae Johnson.

Dyontae Johnson has been receiving first-team reps at training camp

Johnson has been a frequent standout performer at training camp this summer, which has earned him reps with the starters in practice. He spent last season on the Giants’ practice squad as an undrafted rookie out of Toledo. This summer, Johnson will not only aim to make the 53-man roster, but he will also attempt to steal a starting position.

During Thursday’s practice, Johnson picked off starting quarterback Daniel Jones, making a diving interception off of a tipped pass from Okereke:

Tipped by Bobby Okereke INT for Dyontae Johnson #Giants pic.twitter.com/Mv62vcoOLC — The Giant Take Podcast (@TheGiantTakePod) August 1, 2024

According to the team’s official practice report, Johnson also notched what would have been a strip-sack on the play before his interception. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker has been making plays all over the field at camp.

Okereke described Johnson as a “playmaker” while speaking with the media after Thursday’s practice. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen also praised the second-year player, saying he’s been “very pleased” with Johnson’s development in camp so far.

Could Johnson steal a starting spot in the Giants’ lineup?

In order for Johnson to earn a starting role in the Giants’ defense, he’ll have to unseat Micah McFadden as one of the team’s two starting inside linebackers. That will be easier said than done, however, as McFadden is coming off of a breakout performance in 2023.

Last season, McFadden made major improvements in his game as he totaled career highs with 101 combined tackles and 12 tackles for loss while cutting his completion rate when targeted in coverage down from 87% to 74.3%. McFadden’s biggest weakness, however, was his tackling. He missed 22 tackles on the season, a 17.9% missed tackle rate.

If Johnson could emulate some of the positives that McFadden brings to the run defense and pass rush, he could push for serious playing time if he also proves to be a more reliable tackler. But McFadden isn’t the only talented linebacker that Johnson will be competing with. He also has Isaiah Simmons to worry about, however, Simmons is likely going to play a different role as a hybrid linebacker/defensive back in Bowen’s defense.

The preseason will be a pivotal period for Johnson as he battles for a roster spot and eventual starting job. It will be an uphill battle for Johnson to steal McFadden’s spot in the starting lineup, but he absolutely has a realistic chance of making the final 53-man roster if he continues to play at such a high level during this summer’s practices.