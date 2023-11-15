Can the Giants capitalize on Bill Belichick reportedly wanting out of New England?

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Pat McAfee show always brings forth interesting news, and the latest drop of information should have New York Giants fans on the edge of their seat.

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky joined McAfee and asserted that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will likely leave the franchise at the end of the season, per Sports Illustrated’s Wilton Jackson.

“I have heard that’s going to be the case,” Orlovsky said. “Who knows the likelihood of it, but I’ve heard that’s going to happen. I’ve heard the location is already kind of determined as well.”

Belichick’s departure from New England would give the Giants an opportunity to bring him back to New York.

Belichick’s Hall of Fame Resume Speaks For Itself

Belichick is the cream of the crop when it comes to NFL head coaches. If he retired today, he’d be a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer once eligible. Belichick has won eight Super Bowl championships and 31 playoff games as an assistant and head coach, both of which are NFL records.

The three-time AP NFL Coach of the Year seems to be growing further and further from his winning days since losing superstar QB Tom Brady in 2019. The Patriots have only made the playoffs once since then and are on the verge of collapse at 2-7 and a quarterback dilemma surfacing. With his contract set to expire at the end of 2023, Belichick knows where he’s headed next, but the football world does not.

Belichick is all-too-familiar with the Giants franchise. He served as an assistant with the special teams, defensive, and linebacker units before being promoted to Defensive Coordinator in 1985 under then-head coach Bill Parcells.

The two would go on to lead the Giants to two Super Bowl wins. It was Belichick’s defense that did a lot of the heavy lifting on those championship squads, led by NFL legend Lawrence Taylor.

Could the Giants Turn into Legitimate Championship Contenders With Belichick at the Helm?

The Giants are also in the midst of a down year but possess the talent and draft stock that could entice Belichick to give it a go in New York once more and bring them back to playoff and championship contention. Rumor also has it that there’s a rift between Giants head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, and their current status as a team could prompt general manager Joe Schoen to make a change.

The Giants currently own the second pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. They have a great shot of landing USC QB Caleb Williams or UNC’s Drake Maye. Either top talent, paired with superstar RB Saquon Barkley would give the Giants a strong one-two punch for Belichick to work with.

Whether the Giants are sitting on his mind or not, Belichick’s days in New England are likely over. The Giants should do everything in their power to land Belichick if they are his top choice, and go even harder to change his mind if not.