A Giants practice squad wide receiver who could steal a roster spot

While the New York Giants roster boasts several fresh additions, including Darren Waller and Jaylin Hyatt, a handful of practice squad members are carving out a niche for themselves early in the Organized Team Activities (OTAs).

Collin Johnson, the tallest receiver in football who is bouncing back from an ACL tear, has already exhibited remarkable hand skills and speed for his size early on. This suggests he has fully recovered from his injury and might secure a spot on the upcoming season’s roster.

Nonetheless, another player, former Detroit Lions crowd-pleaser Kalil Pimpleton, has also made a positive impression.

Could Kalil Pimpleton join the Giants’ roster?

The Giants picked up Pimpleton after his release from the Lions last year. However, he failed to make an impact despite a depleted receiver lineup. This 5-foot-9, 175-pound receiver from Central Michigan recorded 960 yards and four touchdowns in his final season in 2021.

With his extraordinary athletic ability and notable speed, Pimpleton could be a prime contender for the role of a main punt returner, offering solid backup value for the wide receiver squad.

Indeed, during OTAs earlier this week, Pimpleton caught the longest play of the day – a deep pass from Daniel Jones over his shoulder. It’s encouraging to see that he’s receiving chances with the team’s primary quarterback rather than Tyrod Taylor or Tommy Devito.

Securing a spot on the Giants’ 53-man roster is a daunting challenge for Kalil, but if he can integrate himself into the special teams and make a positive contribution there, his odds could improve.

However, the task of securing a spot has become more challenging for Pimpleton, given the extensive reserve depth added to the WR unit by General Manager Joe Schoen.