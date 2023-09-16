3 reasons why the Giants are primed for a bounce-back win in Week 2

Nov 13, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are looking to bounce back with a win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 after suffering an embarrassing defeat in their season opener. Despite failing to put a single point on the board in Week 1, the Giants are 5.5-point favorites over the Cardinals in Week 2.

Statistically, New York was the worst team in the NFL last week. But the Giants are primed for a bounce-back win in Week 2 as they attempt to keep their season from getting out of hand.

Daniel Jones’ impressive bounce-back record

Daniel Jones had an abysmal performance in the team’s season opener. He completed just 15 of his 28 passing attempts for 104 yards and threw two interceptions in the contest. Jones was pressured on 62.9% of his dropbacks, was sacked, seven times, and was hit 12 times by the Dallas Cowboys’ ruthless pass rush.

It was an ugly night for Jones and his offensive line in Week 1. However, Jones is 7-1-1 in his last nine games following a loss (per Matt Citak). The Giants’ franchise quarterback is due for a win and is primed to obtain it.

Saquon Barkley is primed for a massive performance

The Giants need to run their offense through Saquon Barkley in Week 2. Their offensive line is too poor in pass protection to rely on the passing game against a Cardinals defensive front that totaled six sacks in Week 1. Barkley

Entering this game, Barkley has a rushing touchdown in four straight road games. With this being New York’s first road game of the season, and the game being a must-win, Barkley is expected to be the focal point of the offensive gameplan. This week should see Barkley score his first six points of the season.

The Giants cannot afford to lose

The Arizona Cardinals were expected to be among the worst teams in the NFL this season. This should be a “gimme” game for Big Blue. Had they not been stomped out so effortlessly by the Cowboys in Week 1, it would still be considered a shoo-in for New York. However, now that they are 0-1, the Giants have no choice but to leave Arizona with a win.

In Week 3, New York will stay on the road as they face off against the San Fransisco 49ers on Thursday night. New York will have a short week on the road and will be facing one of the best teams in the NFL in the 49ers. If they lose in Week 2, the Giants will be staring down an 0-3 start with a difficult matchup forthcoming in Week 3.

Starting the season 0-3 is practically a death sentence in the NFL. The last team to make the playoffs after an 0-3 start was the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, but this is seldom the result for teams that go winless through their first three games.

Only three teams have accomplished the feat since the NFL expanded its playoff format to 12 teams in 1990. The assumption is that, if the Giants lose in Week 2 against a lowly Cardinals team, they will likely lose in Week 3 against a fierce 49ers team, giving them microscopic odds of making the postseason.

Easier said than done, but the New York Giants cannot afford to lose to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. In some way, the postseason is already on the line for Big Blue. This Sunday’s game is a must-win for the Giants.