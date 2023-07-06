3 New York Giants on the roster bubble ahead of training camp

Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll shakes hands with cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) after an interception during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have just $4.1 million in salary cap remaining for the upcoming 2023 season. Training camp is right around the corner and by the end of the offseason, New York will need to trim its roster down from 90 to 53 men. This leaves a long list of players on the roster bubble, at risk of being released ahead of the 2023 season. Here are three Giants players that could be on the bubble ahead of training camp:

Why the Giants could release veteran CB Darnay Holmes:

Darnay Holmes has been a staple in the Giants’ defensive lineup for the last several years. Since being drafted in 2020, Holmes has played in 38 games for New York, making 11 starts and typically serving as the primary nickel cornerback.

Entering 2023, Holmes could be at risk of becoming a cap casualty. Releasing Holmes could save the Giants $2.75 million against the salary cap. With loads of talent competing for the slot cornerback job, New York could cut Holmes in favor of a younger, cheaper option at the position.

Is Sterling Shepard’s job safe?

Sterling Shepard is the longest-tenured player on the New York Giants. Since being drafted by Big Blue in 2016, Shepard has made 72 starts for the Giants. In recent years, however, Shepard has struggled to stay on the field, suffering a season-ending injury in each of the past two seasons.

Shepard has only ever played two full seasons in his seven-year career. Despite his struggles to stay healthy, the Giants extended Shepard this offseason on an inexpensive, one-year deal. Shepard rejoins a crowded group of wide receivers, many of which are younger and healthier than the veteran pass-catcher.

In all likelihood, the Giants will elect to keep Shepard around; he’s a respected leader in the locker room and still a solid contributor when healthy. But there is an outside chance that New York decides to take the $1 million in cap savings and let the veteran move on to the next chapter of his career.

Jarrad Davis will be fighting off younger competition

The Giants addressed their need for additional talent at the linebacker position this offseason, signing free agent Bobby Okereke to a four-year, $40 million deal. Behind Okereke, however, is a massive question mark for New York’s No. 2 linebacker spot.

Jarrad Davis is the veteran backer frontrunning the race. However, Davis has to compete for the job with two younger players: Micah McFadden and Darrian Beavers. Both McFadden and Beavers were drafted last off-season.

McFadden went on to play 17 games (seven starts) as a rookie while Beavers missed the entire season with an injury suffered in the preseason. Davis was a late-season addition that featured in New York’s starting lineup during the postseason. The 28-year-old veteran brings experience and run-defending capabilities to the team’s defensive lineup. However, the Giants could choose to run with one of their younger players and save $1 million in cap space by releasing Davis.