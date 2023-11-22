3 key Giants starters sidelined from practice with injuries

The New York Giants have three starters who won’t participate in today’s practice with various injuries, threatening their chances to build upon their Week 11 31-19 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 12.
Jordan Ranaan of ESPN tweeted the news earlier today:
Giants: Slayton & Okereke Dealing With Multiple Infirmities
Darius Slayton injured his arm against the Commanders last week after taking a hard hit, and additional reports suggest that he’s also dealing with a neck ailment. Slayton is the Giants’ No. 1 target at wideout and leads all receivers on the team with 419 receiving yards.
Meanwhile, Bobby Okereke is dealing with both a rib and hip injury that is threatening his availability for this coming Sunday. Okereke has been dealing with the hip injury since last week and was sidelined from practice last Wednesday, but was able to suit up against the Commanders. New York will need him as he’s matched and broken his season-high in tackles in his last two appearances and recorded two forced fumbles in the latter.
Lawrence & Gray Sidelined With Lone Ailments
Dexter Lawrence has shined for the Giants all year and has been one of their few bright spots. He’s been lauded by Pro Football Focus in recognition of him putting together the second-best season of his career. He picked up his fourth sack against the Commanders and looked like himself for the most part in the outing. The Giants are hoping the hamstring injury won’t cause him to miss time.
Meanwhile, Eric Gray hasn’t seen the field since Oct. 22 and will participate in practice after being restored from the IR. Gray has only carried the ball 13 times and averages 2.1 yards per carry. He’ll look to shake off rust and get comfortable with the reps that Giants head coach Brian Daboll gives him in hopes of returning against the New England Patriots this Sunday.