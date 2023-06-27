3 Giants who could steal playing time in 2023

Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson (15) reacts after a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have prioritized depth this offseason, adding a bounty of talent behind the starting lineup. Some of the team’s backups, however, could look to sneak their way into the lineup during the season. As the Giants prepare for training camp and preseason, here are three players to keep an eye on this summer that could steal playing time in 2023.

1. CB Amani Orwariye

Amani Oruwariye is due for a bounce-back season. Oruwariye was a staple in the Detroit Lions’ defensive lineup from 2019 to 2021, but after a disappointing 2022 campaign, he found himself out of the starting lineup and searching for a fresh start.

The Giants signed Oruwariye this offseason, giving the 27-year-old cornerback the change of scenery he needs. Despite his starting experience, Oruwariye will need to compete to make New York’s final roster. However, the Penn State product still has plenty left in the tank and could turn his career around as he fights for playing time this season.

2. WR Collin Johnson

Collin Johnson looked like a contender for New York’s starts lineup last summer before suffering a season-ending injury during the preseason. Johnson has been with Big Blue since 2021, appearing in 12 games that season and totaling 11 receptions for 105 yards.

Entering 2022, Johnson was expected to take on a bigger role in the offense. A torn Achilles kept him sidelined for the entirety of the season, but Johnson has an opportunity to bounce back in 2023.

At 6-foot-6, Johnson possesses elite size; something lacking in the Giants’ receiving corps. The majority of New York’s receivers are smaller, slot receivers. Johnson’s size and ability to play on the outside make him an anomaly and a valued asset in Big Blue’s offense, which could buy him some playing time during the regular season.

The answer to this question is invariably a wide receiver, so I’m going to let my emotions get in the way here and go with Collin Johnson. He was one of the stars of last year’s camp, and after watching him in the spring, I see no reason why that won’t happen again. I expect him to be firmly planted with the second team behind Isaiah Hodgins, so he will be paired with a quality quarterback in Tyrod Taylor. Speaking to both players this offseason, they have developed a good chemistry from offseason training sessions. Johnson is a big, reliable target that is smart and runs good routes. I expect Taylor to look for him early and often throughout the summer, which will give Johnson a chance to challenge not only for a roster spot, but also playing time this season. John Schmeelk of Giants.com on Collin Johnson being a standout player at training camp this summer

3. CB Aaron Robinson

The Giants are having an open competition at the slot cornerback position. Aaron Robinson is a sleeper option to win the starting job. Since being drafted in the third round of the 2019 draft, Robinson has played in only 11 career games as he has struggled with injuries throughout his first two seasons.

Entering year three, it’s time for Robinson to put up or shut up. The UCF product needs to prove himself to be a player that New York can rely on. Robinson is an aggressive, 6-foot-1 cornerback that can make an impact in run defense. Unfortunately, he has not had many opportunities to put those skills on display.

Robinson will compete with the likes of veteran starter Darnay Holmes and second-year CB Cor’Dale Flott for the nickel corner job. Though Holmes and Flott may appear to have the best shot at starting in the slot during the regular season, Robinson could steal playing time this summer. A solid training camp and preseason campaign could thrust Robinson into the defensive lineup.