3 Giants who could be traded amid imploding season

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) holds up at the ball at the end of the game of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The New York Giants defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 102322 Giants Jags Cp 19 Syndication Florida Times Union

The New York Giants are once again coming off an embarrassing loss at home, getting dominated 24–3 by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4. The Giants’ offensive line was again the main culprit for the team’s demise in this one, allowing an astonishing 11 sacks, which tied a Seahawks franchise record. New York is 0-2 at home this season, while also being outscored 64–3 combined in both contests at MetLife Stadium.

With tough games against Miami and Buffalo coming up, Big Blue is staring at a 1-5 start to the season right in the face. With the possibility of the season slipping away, the Giants could consider changing course, and ship off some prominent pieces at the NFL trade deadline.

Could the Giants trade a team captain in a contract year?

A captain on the Giants’ defense, McKinney is set to hit the open market following this season. After a breakout 2021 season in which McKinney recorded five interceptions, the former Alabama product has dealt with numerous injuries, playing in just nine games in 2022.

Carrying a cap hit of $2.669 million in 2023, McKinney could very well find himself moved should New York opt to shift focus to 2024.

Getting Leonard Williams’ contract off the books

Like McKinney, Williams is also expected to hit the open market following this season. Following a standout 2020 season in which Williams recorded 11.5 sacks, he was rewarded with a 3-year, $63,000,000 contract from the Giants.

However, Williams has seen his production decline every year since that inspiring 2020 season, and carrying a tremendous cap hit of $32.6 million this season, the Giants could elect to ship Williams out in a cap-clearing move for 2024.

Making a blockbuster trade

This one may come as a surprise. After a murky offseason that saw Barkley be franchise tagged, the star running back and the Giants were able to work out an agreement to a 1-year, $11 million contract for this season.

The big question with Barkley has always been his health, and he hasn’t done himself any favors so far this season, as he has missed the team’s last two games with an ankle injury. It’s clear that the Giants are not sold on Barkley as a long-term option, otherwise, he would not have been franchise-tagged before working out an agreement.

If the Giants’ season were to fall entirely off the rails, it wouldn’t be a shock to see them start to take calls on one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL.