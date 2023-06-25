3 free agents the Giants could still sign to bolster their pass-rush

Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) celebrates after sacking Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have two tremendous, young pass-rushers in their defense; but not much depth behind them. Expectations are high for both Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari entering 2023. But behind Thibodeaux and Ojulari, New York has a severe lack of depth. There are a few veteran talents still available in free agency, however, that the Giants could sign to bolster their pass-rushing unit.

Justin Houston

The Giants could reunite defensive coordinator Wink Martindale with a familiar face: veteran pass-rusher Justin Houston. The 34-year-old pass-rusher played under Martindale with the Ravens in 2021, totaling 4.5 sacks in 15 games.

In 2022, Houston logged 9.5 sacks in 14 games for Baltimore. He is now a free agent, waiting to be signed as he heads into his 13th season in the league.

Houston could be a fit for big blue as a rotational pass-rusher that could instantly fit into Martindale’s scheme based on his experience and familiarity with the system.

Yannick Ngakoue

Signing Yannick Ngakoue would be a splash for the Giants. The journeyman pass-rusher is reportedly seeking a contract of $8-10 million per year, likely outside of New York’s price range. However, Ngakoue would be well worth the price if Big Blue were to break the bank.

Since entering the league in 2016, Ngakoue has the fifth-most forced fumbles (21) and ranks sixth in sacks (65), per Jordan Schultz. Ngakoue is still an elite pass-rusher that would take the New York Giants’ defense to the next level if they were to sign the 28-year-old this offseason.

Kyle Van Noy

Kyle Van Noy is another veteran pass-rusher the Giants could consider targeting. Despite being in his twilight years, Van Noy is still a productive defender. He has totaled at least five sacks in each of the last four seasons.

Van Noy possesses a versatile skillset, having played both on the edge and on the inside as an off-ball linebacker in his career. Signing Van Noy could kill two birds with one stone for Big Blue: not only would they add pass-rushing depth, but they’d also be adding depth behind Bobby Okereke at inside linebacker.

At 32 years old, Van Noy is not expected to yield much more than a one-year, low-cost deal in free agency. He could make sense for New York as a depth piece in 2023.