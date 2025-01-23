Heat named ‘ideal landing spot’ for Raptors versatile swingman

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Toronto Raptors have expressed their intentions to trade defensive swingman Bruce Brown ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Brown has voiced his dissatisfaction with the circumstances following his departure from the Denver Nuggets.

As the deadline approaches, Brown could be on the move. One team out East who is also mulling a potential trade of one of their stars is the Miami Heat. They could be shipping off superstar Jimmy Butler at the deadline. This could open the door for Brown to land in South Florida.

The Miami Heat were recently named the “best landing spot” for Raptors’ Bruce Brown

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Brown “has been regarded leaguewide as the Most Likely Raptor To Be Traded.” Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley resultingly named the Miami Heat “the best landing spot” for Brown ahead of the deadline:

“If the Heat wind up moving Butler, they’ll need to find a multifaceted swingman to replace his defensive versatility, secondary creation, downhill scoring and overall tenacity,” Buckley explained. “The healthy version of Brown checks all of those boxes (though, if this needs to be said, not to the same degree that Butler does).”

Brown could make sense for Miami amidst Jimmy Butler trade speculation

Miami not only has the highest betting odds for landing Brown but also presents an ideal fit for his skill set. If Butler is traded, Brown could serve as a solid replacement, offering a defensive-minded approach that aligns seamlessly with the Heat’s culture that prioritizes elite defense as a cornerstone of success.

Brown’s recent performance — averaging 16 points per game over his last two outings — has likely boosted his trade value ahead of the deadline. This level of production could play a pivotal role in facilitating a blockbuster deal that sends Butler to the Phoenix Suns.

Several teams have expressed interest in trading for Brown

Regarding the trade speculation, Brown stated, “I’ve been in this situation the last two years, so if it happens, it does.”

He expressed that he is happy to be a part of the Raptors, but the team is looking to pivot by moving Brown’s $23 million contract in hopes of securing a solid return as they focus on an immediate future led by Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett.

There is no concern on Brown’s part, as multiple teams have shown interest in a potential trade. NBA insider Jake Fischer has noted that the Denver Nuggets are looking to reunite with Bruce. During the Nuggets’ playoff run, Bruce averaged 12 points per game with a shooting percentage of 51%. He recorded three double-doubles and one triple-double, contributing significantly to Denver’s success in the regular season.

Could Brown be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers?

Recovering from knee surgery during the offseason, Brown has been returning to form, averaging 16 points per game in his last two outings. The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly among the teams interested in acquiring wing depth and improving their roster, with Brown being a key focus in trade discussions. Other teams may be biding their time to see if the Raptors are willing to buy out Brown before potentially structuring a deal.

If Brown is traded, several competing teams will vie for his services. His mentality, tenacity, adaptability, and versatility are highly valued assets for a team building toward a championship.

In the Eastern Conference, teams like the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, and Boston Celtics could significantly enhance their performance with Brown’s arrival.

Meanwhile, in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Clippers all need experienced depth to strengthen their chances for a successful second half of the season.