Could the Knicks pull off a blockbuster trade for Pelicans’ oft-injured star?

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks will have interesting decisions to make at this upcoming trade deadline. Despite having a 27-16 record to begin the season, they have some clear and obvious flaws that need to be addressed, with depth being the biggest issue.

Their starting five has been superior, but they lack insurance behind them off the bench. It is unlikely that the Knicks pull off a blockbuster trade that would shake up their rotation drastically.

Paul Pierce wants the Knicks to acquire Zion Williamson

However, NBA legend Paul Pierce wants to see them make a splash. He said on his podcast titled, “Ticket & The Truth” with Basketball Hall of Famer and former teammate Kevin Garnett that he would like to see the Knicks make a move for New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson.

“If I’m the Knicks, I’m trying to get Zion right now,” Pierce said. “You’ve got a lot of cats expendable.”

Pierce followed that up by bizarrely saying that the Knicks could send the ultra-dependable Josh Hart in a trade for Williamson. The Knicks could have landed Williamson in the draft back in 2019, as they were in prime position to land the first overall pick.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

However, the Pelicans snagged him at the top of the lottery while the Knicks settled for RJ Barrett at pick No. 3. Williamson has been a star on the court when he is healthy, but injuries and a recent lack of commitment to the team have made him a less intriguing want on the market.

The Knicks should avoid making a move for Williamson

It does not make much sense for the Knicks to give up on their new core so quickly for a volatile player. Williamson, 24, has played in just 10 games for the Pelicans this season and is averaging 21.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He has missed games with injuries and was also suspended for a game due to a “violation of team policies.”

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

On top of all of that, Williamson’s contract is quickly becoming an albatross. He is currently in the second year of a five-year, $197 million extension, and is projected to have a cap hit north of $36 million this season. His talent in undeniable, but the lack of availability makes this one of the worst contracts in the league at this time. He has played over 70 games just once in his career, and he missed the entire 2021-22 season with an injury.

Additionally, Williamson would not solve the Knicks’ problems. While adding an All-Star forward can always have its perks, Williamson would not transform the offense significantly as it already is, and it would come at the cost of some critical pieces that they cannot afford to let go.

To solve the Knicks’ problems, they simply need to pursue cheaper depth options that wouldn’t break up the main core. The group they currently have has too much potential within their championship window to throw it all away before a full season has been completed.