Knicks could trade for ‘dream target’ Jazz center at the deadline

Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have just over two weeks left to try and acquire Utah Jazz star center Walker Kessler. The Knicks have been linked to Kessler for months. The three-year veteran is one of the most promising young talents in the NBA and has taken his game to another level this season.

Walker Kessler would be the perfect addition to the Knicks’ lineup

Kessler has established himself as an imposing interior force. He averages 10.8 points, ranks No. 6 in the Association with 11.3 rebounds, No. 2 with an astounding 2.5 blocks per game, and leads the NBA with his 72 percent field goal clip.

The 7-footer is exactly what New York would need to wage a legitimate championship run this spring. He is a young, gargantuan center who can protect the rim and clean the glass at an elite level.

Knicks deal major draft stock in Kessler mock trade

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Fadeaway World’s Eddie Bitar concocted one dream trade for all 30 teams and had the Knicks obtaining Kessler in exchange for Tyler Kolek, a 2026 first-round pick swap (NYK), as well as four future second-rounders in 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028. He justified the proposal by saying:

“Adding Walker Kessler to the Knicks solidifies their frontcourt with a defensive anchor. Kessler, averaging 2.7 blocks per game and shooting 60% from the field, gives New York an elite rim protector and lob threat to pair with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns,” Bitar wrote.

“His presence would bolster the Knicks’ already strong defensive identity and unlock additional spacing on offense by allowing Towns to play even more freely.”

Kessler could take Knicks over the top in NBA title race

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks’ All-Star in Towns has a proven track record of success playing in a two-center lineup. He and four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals last season. A similar effect could take place in New York with him owning the interior next to Kessler.

New York would drop from having 11 total picks between now and 2028 to only six. Further, Kolek is a talented guard who impressed in the 2024 Summer League and has dominated in the G League this year. Nevertheless, the Knicks have four of their five core starters under contract for at least four years, and a fifth in Mikal Bridges around for two. They appear to be destined to contend year-over-year as presently constructed, which would make a deal like this something to consider, even despite having given up a wealth of picks to acquire Bridges last offseason.