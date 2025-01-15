Bulls star putting up career numbers amid trade speculation

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Zach LaVine signed a five-year, $215 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in the summer of 2022, which has been regarded as one of the worst contracts in the league. LaVine’s injury history and lack of defensive impact have made teams cautious about pursuing a trade for the two-time All-Star. However, his offensive capabilities make him an enticing prospect for contending teams.

Lavine is averaging 24 points per game this season while shooting 51% from the field and 45% from three-point range on 7.3 attempts. If paired with several teams, LaVine could significantly raise their offensive potential.

Could the Bulls trade Zach Lavine to the Lakers?

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly explored a deal to acquire LaVine earlier this season. Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times noted that “the puzzle pieces didn’t fit at the time and with the Lakers recently trading guard D’Angelo Russell and his contract to the Nets for forward Dorian Finney-Smith, the puzzle has all but been thrown in the garbage.”

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Lakers can seemingly be ruled out as a trade destination for LaVine based on that report. However, Los Angeles has expressed some level of interest in upgrading their backcourt via trade this season, so perhaps a deal for LaVine could be re-explored in the near future.

In his 10th season, LaVine has established his effectiveness and impact at the highest level. While some teams may hesitate to take on his contract at the expense of team defense, there is still a market for LaVine.

LaVine and the Joker could team up in Denver

The 2023 NBA Champion Denver Nuggets have been seeking a player with scoring abilities comparable to LaVine’s. When paired with Nikola Jokic, LaVine’s volume scoring could potentially offset any defensive shortcomings.

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Denver has been weighing the idea of trading away star forward Michael Porter Jr. in recent weeks. This could open up an avenue for a blockbuster deal to take shape between the Nuggets and the Bulls, sending MPJ to Chicago and LaVine to Denver.

LaVine is keeping his head down and balling out amidst trade rumors

LaVine has been in good spirits despite ongoing trade speculation. Following the Chicago Bulls’ win over the Washington Wizards on January 10th, Lavine addressed the rumors, saying, “If you’re not at that level, they wouldn’t talk about you at all.”

Since the start of the new year, LaVine has been performing exceptionally well, averaging 32 points per game with a shooting percentage of 59% from the field and 42% from three-point range for the Bulls. If moving to a new team is on Lavine’s mind, his continued high-level performance may bring that opportunity closer to reality.