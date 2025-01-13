Nuggets could make $36 million dollar forward available ‘in right deal’

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, teams are finalizing their rotations in preparation for the playoff stretch. The Denver Nuggets, featuring three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, are prioritizing maximizing his opportunity to compete at the highest level. Given the constantly changing NBA landscape, adding another volume scorer to the Nuggets would not only reduce Jokic’s workload, but also create a more versatile offensive strategy for the playoffs.

Could the Nuggets trade Michael Porter Jr.?

Michael Porter Jr., in his sixth year, is averaging a career-high in minutes per game and having one of the best seasons of his young career. However, analysts believe the team needs a higher ceiling, and that paying $35.86 million per year to Porter Jr. may be a salary better spent elsewhere.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

ESPN’s senior reporter Brian Windhorst believes the Nuggets might opt to trade Porter and pursue a disgruntled star on the market. Windhorst’s report states that Porter could be moved “in the right deal.”

However, considering the options — Bradley Beal, Zach Lavine, and Jimmy Butler — the best move for Denver is to keep Porter Jr. and wait until the offseason to bring in additional depth.

Porter’s impressive season has created a challenge for the front office, especially when considering the decline in production from Jamal Murray and the inconsistency of Aaron Gordon. Both players recently signed contract extensions that prevent them from being traded until the offseason. Additionally, Gordon has a player option that he can choose to exercise next season.

Parting ways with Porter Jr. should result in Denver acquiring a player who nearly guarantees a deep playoff run. With the way MPJ is performing this season, a trio of him, Russell Westbrook, and Jokic is formidable. His development demonstrates his determination to win.

The Denver Nuggets may have to wait

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Nuggets’ championship window remains open as long as Jokic is on the roster, and MPJ’s chemistry with the team’s best player makes him nearly untouchable. Still, given the appeal and accessibility of his contract, teams will likely be interested in acquiring such a talented player.

Despite all the trade speculation, Porter Jr. has been reassured by the Nuggets organization that it’s just noise. After a loss to Phoenix on Christmas Day, MPJ remarked, “They have no desire to move me right now. But I also know they wouldn’t tell me if they wanted to move me.”

Ultimately, the NBA is a business, and if the organization decides a trade involving Porter Jr. is warranted, it is likely to be a blockbuster deal.