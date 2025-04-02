Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony elected into Basketball Hall of Fame

New York Knicks fans and NBA fans alike can officially call Carmelo Anthony a Hall of Famer, as ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday that the legendary forward has been notified that he will be elected into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame as a first-ballot selection.

Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony is now a Hall of Famer

Anthony’s star-studded basketball career caps off with a Hall of Fame induction and will forever be immortalized in NBA history. His accolades stretch to college, as he was an NCAA champion and Most Outstanding Player with Syracuse in 2003.

At the NBA level, Anthony continued his string of success, making the All-Star team 10 times and being selected to an All-NBA team six times. He spent seven seasons with the Knicks and won the scoring title with them in 2013 after averaging 28.7 points per game and he made three playoff appearances with them.

Tabbed as one of the greatest scorers of all-time, Anthony averaged 22.5 points for his career and established himself as one of the purest scorers in league history. On this day 12 years ago, Anthony scored 50 points against the Miami Heat on all jump shots, a symbolic game in how great of a scorer he was.

Anthony became a Knicks legend

Despite not having a ton of postseason success in his career, Anthony has become a legend in New York after finally being the superstar talent the team had been searching over a decade for after the days of Patrick Ewing. Fans admired his game and his trademark three-point celebration with three fingers to the temple.

There are current Knicks players who hope to follow in Anthony’s footsteps, most notably Jalen Brunson. Brunson has already notched two All-Star appearances and an All-NBA selection during his time with the Knicks, and plenty more seem to be on the way.