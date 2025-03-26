Outlook for the Milwaukee Bucks following Damian Lillard news

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In breaking news from the NBA, Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has been sidelined indefinitely due to a blood clot in his right calf.



The Bucks are currently in the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference, and with only 11 games remaining in the regular season, the question arises: Will Milwaukee perform well enough down the stretch and in the playoffs to satisfy their franchise star, Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Dame’s tenure with the Bucks

Lillard was averaging 25 points per game and seven assists, showing slight improvements in his efficiency compared to his debut season in Milwaukee. With a star of Lillard’s caliber, championship aspirations are high, as Antetokounmpo seems to have the perfect second option. However, injuries at critical times have derailed the Bucks since Lillard’s arrival.



Last season, Damian missed playoff games due to persistent injuries and key veteran Khris Middleton was sidelined after undergoing double ankle surgery. Subsequently, Middleton was traded to the Wizards for Kyle Kuzma at this year’s trade deadline.

The Bucks’ defensive issues and reliance on aging players as their defensive anchors have made them vulnerable against younger, faster teams. Their weaknesses have been exposed significantly by the top teams this season.



As a result, the Bucks appear more like a flawed contender than a true title favorite.



Giannis Antetokounmpo will need to deliver his best stretch of basketball ever, especially with hopes that Damian Lillard will return in time for the playoffs.

Coaching disarray in Milwaukee

Following the highest win percentage in franchise history during his tenure, the Milwaukee Bucks fired Mike Budenholzer after an early playoff exit in 2023.



Budenholzer was replaced by Adrian Griffin, who was making his debut as a head coach. Under Griffin, the team achieved a 30-13 record but he was ultimately fired mid-season due to internal conflicts with the star players, which fractured the team’s work environment.

Three days after Griffin’s dismissal, the Bucks hired Doc Rivers, who led the team to a 17-19 record and a first-round loss to the Indiana Pacers.

While Rivers brings over two decades of extensive experience, his last championship win was in 2008. Antetokounmpo’s tenure in Milwaukee seems less dire since he has already won a championship, but he is still aiming for more success. With a player option on his contract for the 2027-28 season, if the Bucks do not improve, significant changes can be expected sooner rather than later.

Historic season from Antetokounmpo

With the discussions surrounding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic for MVP this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has once again achieved an impressive milestone, averaging 30 points and 10 rebounds for the third consecutive season.

He is now one of only two players in NBA history to accomplish this feat, alongside Wilt Chamberlain, who did so from 1960 to 1962.



Giannis has expressed that his focus is not solely on breaking records or winning MVP awards. As he recently stated, “The MVP discussion is great. I’ve been in the MVP conversation for the last seven years. It’s a great compliment. But at the end of the day, winning is a different feeling.”