Is it time for the Pelicans to part ways with their superstar?

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The tumultuous tenure of Zion Williamson with the New Orleans Pelicans has reached a turning point. The team suspended Williamson for one game due to a violation of team policies; specifically, he was late for a team flight, causing the traveling party to wait for an extended period, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Head coach Willie Green addressed the situation, stating, “There were several occasions that led up to this, and that’s how we got to this decision.”

The Pelicans appear to have tolerated Williamson’s lack of punctuality while the team struggles, currently sitting at the 15th seed in the Western Conference. However, their patience could be wearing thin as the NBA trade deadline looms.

Zion Williamson’s injury history weighs on the Pelicans

Having five players averaging over 16 points per game is a luxury that only the Pelicans can capitalize on. However, constant injuries are hindering the team’s development and chemistry.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Williamson has only appeared in nine games this season, which is diminishing his value within the organization and raising concerns about his commitment to physical rehabilitation.

In his sixth season, Williamson has managed to play 70 or more games in just one year. Despite his healthiest season, he did not receive any award recognition, unlike his two prior All-Star seasons, in which he played a combined total of 90 games, missing an entire season due to injury.

Are Williamson and the Pelicans on the same page?

Williamson garnered notoriety only to return and have his most consistent season without any media recognition, which may be attributed to speculation that he no longer wants to be in New Orleans.

During a recent episode of First Take, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith stated, “He wants to be in a major market like LA, New York, or whatever because he desires marketability.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Williamson’s recent actions lend credibility to Smith’s comments, but the Pelicans’ young core has a promising future. Both sides may be considering a departure, as the organization appears to prioritize stability over the expectations that come with having a superstar

The recent emergence of Trey Murphy has made the Pelicans more open to trading Williamson and less tolerant of any of his refusals to adhere to team policies.

If the Pelicans had no leverage in this situation, there likely wouldn’t be any news regarding a suspension for Williamson. This situation served as a wake-up call for him, as he took full responsibility when speaking to the media.

He stated, “I also owe an apology to the fans. I can and will be better as a teammate and member of this organization.”

With the trade deadline still three weeks away, if Zion returns to the court and delivers impressive performances, teams looking to acquire a star player will likely inquire about his availability.