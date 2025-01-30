Kings’ star point guard on trade block reportedly has Spurs atop his wishlist

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Just hours after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Sacramento Kings were fielding offers for a potential De’Aaron Fox trade, teams in need of a star point guard got right to the phones to weigh out their asking price.

Multiple teams have called in about De’Aaron Fox

Charania said on SportsCenter that Sacramento has received “dozens of calls in the last seven, eight, nine hours” following the report. Fox has a reported ideal destination in mind, as Charania added that the San Antonio Spurs are at the top of his wishlist, which would pair him with superstar center Victor Wembanyama.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Fox, 27, has been one of the top guards in the league since he first came in back in 2017. This season, he is averaging 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.5 steals in 43 games. However, Sacramento is playing below expectations at just 24-22 and 10th in the Western Conference and is currently playing under interim head coach Doug Christie after Mike Brown was fired after a 13-18 start.

Despite their recent success with Christie, Fox has remained uncommitted to the team’s future, which is why they are looking to move him. He has one year left on his contract after this season, which is set to pay him north of $37 million. If he makes an All-NBA team this season, he will be eligible for a super-max extension of five years and $345 million.

Fox could form a deadly duo with another Spurs superstar

“League sources tell me that the San Antonio Spurs are De’Aaron Fox’s preferred destination,” Charania reported on ESPN’s First Take.

A move to San Antonio, Texas, would see Fox team up with one of the NBA’s brightest young superstars. Wembanyama is averaging 24.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game this season with a ridiculous 3.9 blocks per game on the defensive end. The 2024 Rookie of the Year would welcome the addition of Fox, who is an elite scorer-facilitator that could help the Spurs get over the hump in a competitive Western Conference.

Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

When asked about a preferred destination, Fox didn’t specifically name San Antonio, but admitted that he did have one in mind:

“For sure, I think everybody has a preferred destination,” Fox said (h/t CBS Sports). “I think everybody has a preferred destination if they’re not in the place that — or if they’re not going to be in the place where they are in the moment. I think it’s natural.”

The Kings have fallen short of expectations

The Kings have made valiant efforts to build a contender around Fox. They acquired Domantas Sabonis a few seasons ago to form an elite duo, and they signed DeMar DeRozan in free agency this past summer to give them a complementary third star.

Aside from finishing third in the West back in the 2022-23 season, the Kings have struggled to stand their ground in the conference. Sacramento missed the playoffs last season after falling to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, and they were first-round exits to the Golden State Warriors the season prior.

With the February 6 trade deadline nearing, Fox’s market is sure to heat up significantly, and wherever he ends up, it could have a major impact on the rest of the moves made by the deadline.