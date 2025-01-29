Kings reportedly considering moving off standout guard at deadline

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Sacramento Kings and De’Aaron Fox may be staring down their imminent divorce. The NBA trade deadline is nine days away. On or before Feb. 6, Fox could find himself on a different team.

Kings may need to trade De’Aaron Fox prior to the deadline

According to a recent report from The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Fox has preferences as to where he’d like to land in a potential trade:

“Source: De’Aaron Fox’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, recently sent word that it would be wise for the Kings to move him now,” Amick published on X. “Even with Fox’s preferred destination – widely believed to be San Antonio – Fox’s side will remain open to all destinations.”

Fox’s disinterested in Kings despite midseason turnaround

News of Fox’s desire to depart from Sacramento is not altogether out of left field. His name had floated in trade rumors for weeks prior to this latest development. However, the Kings promoting Doug Christie as their head coach on Dec. 27 led to them going on a torrid winning streak, as they’ve sported an 11-4 record since then.

Sacramento’s ascension had some believing that they’d be all in to try and regain the prominence that they had in the Western Conference from a couple of seasons ago. However, Fox is now liable to head to San Antonio or another destination in short order. The Kentucky product’s 25.2 points, 6.2 assists, five rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game will leave the Kings with a major void should he depart.

Fox could fit with the Spurs or other suitors

The Spurs run Chris Paul as their starting point guard and his pairing with phenom Victor Wembanyama has been fruitful this season. Albeit, the Kings would upgrade with Fox running their show. There are a host of other teams that could look to add the former All-Star prior to the deadline. Fox’s lack of interest in extending his contract with Sacramento will likely be the straw that breaks the camel’s back and leads to a deal getting done.