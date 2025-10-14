UFC 322 adds Sean Brady – Michael Morales

UFC 322 has added a big time welterweight matchup to the already stacked card. A card that’s headlined by Jack Della-Maddalena defending his welterweight title against Islam Makhachev and also features a big time matchup between former champ Leon Edwards and Carlos Prates.

Now, another massive welterweight showdown has been added to the mix as top contender Sean Brady (18-1) takes on undefeated contender Michael Morales (18-0). November is turning out to be a massive month for the welterweights as a week after this MSG card on November 15th, the UFC heads to Qatar with Belal Muhammad – Ian Machado Garry as the co-main event.

This is an interesting matchup given where both men are in the division. Starting with Sean Brady, his only loss came to Belal Muhammad back in 2022. Since that loss, Brady is 3-0 with wins over Leon Edwards, Gilbert Burns, and Kelvin Gastelum. If he gets his fourth straight win on November 15th, it’s going to be really hard to deny him a title shot.

That said, he’ll have to become the first man to beat Michael Morales. Morales earned a contract on The Contender Series back in 2021. In that fight, he moved to 11-0 and he hasn’t stopped winning since making the jump to the UFC.

Morales last fought in May in a headliner against Gilbert Burns. In that fight, Morales finished Burns in the first round which moved him to 6-0 inside the octagon. If he’s able to pull the upset and beat Sean Brady next month, it’ll be hard to deny him of a title shot especially with that perfect 19-0 record.