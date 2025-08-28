UFC 322 at MSG will be headlined by welterweight title fight between Jack Della Maddalena – Islam Makhachev

UFC 322 goes down on November 15th at Madison Square Garden and now we know the main event. Dana White announced on Instagram tonight that welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena (18-2) will be taking on the former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (27-1).

It’s the fight that we knew was happening, we just needed to know the date and now we know that it’s going down in November at the world’s most famous arena. It’s a huge first test for the welterweight champion.

JDM won the title from Belal Muhammad back in May at UFC 315. Della Maddalena impressed me with his takedown defense that night and his incredible striking as he busted up the former champion. After losing his first two professional fights, JDM has won 18 in a row.

That said, he has a massive test in front of him in Islam Makhachev. You can easily make the argument that Islam Makhachev should still be the UFC’s P4P best fighter in the world. Makhachev vacated the lightweight title after winning it and defending it four times including twice over featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

His last title defense came back in January where he defeated Renato Moicano after Arman Tsarukyan pulled out of their title fight the day before. After that win, Makhachev wanted to move up and now he’ll try to become the UFC’s welterweight champion.