UFC 322 adds big time matchup between Leon Edwards – Carlos Prates

At UFC 319 just a couple of weeks ago, Carlos Prates (22-7) put on a helluva performance when he knocked Geoff Neal out with a spinning back elbow. All throughout fight week, Prates told us in the media that he had a special callout if he won.

Prates took the microphone and said he wanted to fight Leon Edwards (22-5) in October in Rio. Well, he’s getting part of his wish granted. Dana White announced on Instagram tonight that at UFC 322 on November 15th at Madison Square Garden, Prates will be facing off against the former champion Leon Edwards.

White also announced that the card will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev so November 15th will be quite the night for the welterweight division.

If you’re a fan of striking, you’re going to love this fight. Starting with Prates, he’s 5-1 inside the octagon with all five wins coming by knockout. His lone loss came to Ian Machado Garry earlier this year in Kansas City. In that fight, Prates nearly came back and finished Garry in the final round.

Prates is going to be a tough test for the former UFC champion who is desperate need of a win. Leon Edwards won the welterweight title in shocking fashion in 2022 by knocking out Kamaru Usman with a head kick in the final minute of a title fight where he was getting dominated.

The two immediately ran it back and Edwards won a close decision. Edwards then defended his title against Colby Covington before losing the belt to Belal Muhammad. Edwards returned earlier this year in the main event of UFC London where he lost a lopsided fight to Sean Brady.

The former champion is desperate for a win and he’s desperate to face someone who will strike with him. He’s got part of his wish but it’s not going to be easy beating Carlos Prates.