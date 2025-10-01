UFC Qatar will feature Belal Muhammad – Ian Machado Garry in the co-main event

Dana White officially announced UFC Qatar this afternoon which will go down on November 22nd, the week after the promotion’s trip to Madison Square Garden. In the co-main event, former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad (24-4) will make his return as he takes on Ian Machado Garry (16-1).

For Muhammad, this will be his first fight since losing the welterweight title back in May to Jack Della Maddalena. Prior to that loss to JDM, Muhammad had a stretch where he went 10-0, 1 NC in 11 fights which culminated in a decisive win over Leon Edwards in London to become the welterweight champion.

The last time we saw Ian Machado Garry was back in April at UFC Kansas City. Garry defeated Carlos Prates by decision after a tough five round fight where he had to survive a late flurry from the Brazilian. The former Cage Warriors champion is now 9-1 inside the octagon with his lone loss coming last December against Shavkat Rakhmonov.