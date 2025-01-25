Red Sox’s newly-signed pitcher ready to compete for a bullpen spot

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Late last month, the Boston Red Sox took a chance on right-handed reliever Austin Adams, who spent the 2024 campaign with the Athletics on a minor league deal. He received an invitation to spring training where he will have the chance to win a spot in the Opening Day bullpen.

Austin Adams will have a chance to compete for a bullpen spot at spring training

Adams can earn up to $1.7 million in 2025 through bonuses. The A’s got rid of him earlier in the offseason, but the Red Sox’s pitching regime sees something in Adams and is willing to give him a chance to show what he’s got in camp.

The pitcher had a chat with the folks at MLB Network Radio and said that his pitch usage and pitching philosophy matches that of the Red Sox:

“With the pitching group that the Red Sox have, they really decreased their fastball usage last year, and it was a good fit,” Adams explained. “Obviously, I throw a lot of breaking balls. Talking to Andrew Bailey and other guys in the pitching development side over there, with the Red Sox, it just seems like a great fit.”

With Adams and the Red Sox aligned and ready to use similar means to pursue common goals, it’s easy to see he chose Boston.

Adams has what it takes to help the Red Sox

Even though he probably walked more people than he would have preferred, Adams did post a solid 3.92 ERA and a 27.7 percent strikeout rate in 41.1 innings out of the Athletics’ bullpen in 2024. Cracking the Red Sox’s bullpen won’t be as easy as it might sound, but Adams certainly has what it takes to contribute and be part of a solid group.