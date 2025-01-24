Yankees’ former high-upside bullpen arm traded to Padres

The San Diego Padres made an intriguing move Friday afternoon, acquiring former Yankees bullpen arm Ron Marinaccio from the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations. At 29 years old, Marinaccio has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career but has struggled to maintain consistency, making this a calculated gamble for the Padres as they look to bolster their bullpen depth.

Marinaccio’s Roller-Coaster Journey

Marinaccio burst onto the scene in 2022 with the Yankees, dazzling fans and scouts alike with his 2.05 ERA over 44 innings. His ability to miss bats and handle high-leverage situations made him a promising asset for New York’s bullpen. However, injuries and inconsistency began to take their toll. A nagging shin injury hindered his 2023 campaign, during which his ERA ballooned to 3.99.

Last season, Marinaccio logged just 23.1 innings, posting a 3.86 ERA. While still serviceable, his strikeout numbers continued to decline for the third consecutive year, falling to 9.64 K/9 from the double-digit rates that had once defined him as a rising star. Adding to the concerns was his command, as his walk rate remained high, making it difficult for him to replicate his 2022 dominance.

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Padres Took a Shot

Despite his recent struggles, Marinaccio represents a low-risk, high-reward option for San Diego. His track record from 2022 suggests there’s still untapped potential, and a change of scenery might be exactly what he needs to regain his form. The Padres’ coaching staff will undoubtedly aim to address his declining strikeout numbers and command issues, hoping to reignite the spark that made him a standout reliever just two seasons ago.

A Quiet Exit for the Yankees

For the Yankees, Marinaccio’s departure marks the end of an era that began with high hopes. Injuries and diminished effectiveness ultimately led to his exit from New York, and he briefly passed through Chicago before finding his way to San Diego. While the Yankees have plenty of bullpen depth, losing a once-promising arm like Marinaccio underscores the volatility of relief pitching and the challenges of developing long-term bullpen solutions.

The Padres now inherit both the upside and the question marks that come with Marinaccio. If he can overcome his recent struggles, this could be a sneaky addition to a team looking to compete in a crowded National League playoff race.