Red Sox show concrete interest in 2 available starters

The Boston Red Sox find themselves in a peculiar middle ground—good enough to contend, but not quite built to go deep in October.

Their rotation currently ranks 18th in MLB with a 4.09 ERA, which paints the picture of a team that needs reinforcements.

Garrett Crochet has delivered ace-caliber stuff, living up to his hype and anchoring the staff with electric outings every fifth day.

But behind him, things get murkier. Lucas Giolito and Brayan Bello have had flashes of brilliance but lack consistent dominance.

That’s why Boston is actively scouring the trade market, aiming to add a difference-maker before the July 31 deadline.

According to MassLive’s Sean McAdam, the Red Sox have already contacted the Marlins about Sandy Alcantara and the Padres about Dylan Cease.

Sandy Alcantara: A Risk, but One with Upside

Sandy Alcantara’s 6.66 ERA screams caution, but the Red Sox appear intrigued by what lies underneath the surface.

His 4.48 FIP suggests he’s been more unlucky than unplayable, especially considering this is his first year post-surgery.

Alcantara once won a Cy Young, and those flashes of brilliance still exist, though currently buried under rust and command issues.

There’s a bit of a “fixer-upper” feel to Alcantara—like buying a historic home with cracked windows but solid bones.

The Marlins haven’t received a firm offer from Boston, but the Red Sox have the prospects to get creative if talks advance.

Adding Alcantara would be more of a 2026-and-beyond play than an all-in 2025 move, but Boston could use both short- and long-term help.

Dylan Cease: Electric Arm, Steep Price

Dylan Cease, meanwhile, represents a more immediate solution—but one that comes with a steep price tag.

The Padres reportedly offered Boston a package involving Cease, top catching prospect Ethan Salas, and another minor leaguer.

In return, they asked for outfielder Jarren Duran, who’s enjoyed a breakout season last year and has become indispensable in Boston’s lineup in 2025, too.

The Red Sox rejected the deal swiftly, signaling just how much they value Duran and how careful they’re being with core pieces.

Cease has a 4.59 ERA, but his 3.58 FIP shows he’s better than the surface numbers. The stuff is still nasty, the command a bit less so.

He’s a rental, and that’s likely what’s giving Boston pause—selling off a controllable, impactful bat for a short-term arm is risky.

Red Sox Facing Deadline Dilemma

Boston has the farm depth to make a splashy offer, but any deal would require threading the needle between risk and reward.

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has shown a steady hand, resisting the temptation to swing wildly even when the pressure builds.

Trading for Cease or Alcantara would send a clear message to the clubhouse: we believe in you, and we’re going for it.

But surrendering someone like Duran, who’s evolved into the sparkplug of the lineup, could throw off the balance of a rising squad.

It’s a classic buy-but-don’t-sell-too-much scenario—the kind of tightrope every ambitious team walks this time of year.

If Cease is truly on the table, Boston might wait to see if San Diego lowers the price closer to the buzzer.

Alcantara, on the other hand, is more of a calculated risk they could take if they believe in their pitching development system.

The Red Sox are waiting to pounce

For now, expect the Red Sox to keep working the phones, weighing upside versus cost, and looking for that perfect pitching puzzle piece.

With only days left until the deadline, the front office knows the importance of every move—or non-move—it makes.

The season’s second half could hinge on whether they take a leap of faith or decide to ride with what they’ve got.

