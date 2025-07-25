Padres in a ‘never-ending quest’ to acquire Red Sox star; offered package and Boston quickly rejected

The San Diego Padres are charging full steam toward 2025 with one goal in mind: winning the first World Series in franchise history.

They’ve built a talented roster and retained one of MLB’s top farm systems, but one key piece remains frustratingly absent.

Jackson Merrill has been a revelation and Fernando Tatis Jr. is every bit the superstar fans dreamed of—but they need more.

Specifically, San Diego is hunting for a reliable third outfielder who can round out their lineup and balance their defensive core.

Jarren Duran: The Ideal Fit in the Padres’ Outfield Puzzle

That search has led them to a familiar name: Jarren Duran, the explosive outfielder from the Boston Red Sox.

Duran broke out in 2024 with a thrilling combo of speed and pop and is once again putting together a steady campaign.

Through this season, Duran has racked up nine home runs, 16 stolen bases, and a 104 wRC+ while providing reliable outfield defense.

He’s not quite replicating his electric 2024, when he smacked 21 homers and swiped 34 bags, but he’s still a valuable asset.

With three more years of affordable team control, Duran has become a hot commodity as the trade deadline inches closer.

Padres’ Offer: Cease, Salas, and a Sweetener

Many contenders have checked in, but the Padres are doing more than browsing—they’re pushing all their chips to the center.

According to veteran reporter Sean McAdam, San Diego recently offered a package centered around ace Dylan Cease and top prospect Ethan Salas.

The #Padres are in a “never-ending quest to acquire [Jarren] Duran” and offered the #RedSox a package including SP Dylan Cease, C Ethan Salas and another prospect (not SS Leo de Vries) in exchange for Duran, which BOS “quickly rejected,” per @Sean_McAdam pic.twitter.com/5FItyEeNOM — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) July 25, 2025

The full offer also included another unnamed prospect—though notably not star shortstop Leo De Vries, who remains off-limits.

Boston reportedly didn’t flinch, rejecting the offer quickly. And that tells you how high they are on Duran’s value.

Red Sox Holding Firm on Their Speedy Star

Cease, despite his 4.59 ERA, still has ace-level stuff and a 3.58 FIP, suggesting he’s been a bit unlucky on the mound.

However, he’s under contract only through 2025, and that “rental” label has tempered interest, especially for a team like Boston.

Meanwhile, Salas—a consensus top catching prospect—hasn’t lived up to expectations lately, struggling through injuries and back-to-back down years.

The Red Sox seem unimpressed with his trajectory, despite his lofty pedigree and potential to rebound when fully healthy.

Boston’s front office appears to be betting on Duran continuing to blossom, rather than cashing in on uncertain potential.

How Far Will Preller Go?

For the Padres, Duran represents more than just a boost—he could be the missing puzzle piece to a championship-caliber outfield.

Their determination has turned into what one report calls a “never-ending quest,” a phrase that feels both amusing and telling.

It’s like a baseball version of “The Odyssey”—a long, winding pursuit filled with setbacks, persistence, and a prized treasure at the end.

The Padres have shown they’re willing to get uncomfortable, dangling elite young talent and even proven MLB arms in pursuit of Duran.

But Boston is holding firm, knowing Duran’s blend of power, speed, and cost control gives them leverage few other clubs enjoy.

So the question becomes: how far is A.J. Preller willing to go? Is Leo De Vries truly untouchable, or just temporarily so?

San Diego’s ambition is clear. They believe they’re close to greatness, and Jarren Duran might be the final gear in the machine.

If the front office feels the moment slipping, the price could rise—either in prospects or patience.

With the deadline nearing and Boston playing hardball, something has to give. The Padres just hope it’s not their championship window.

