MLB: There is ‘mutual interest’ between Diamondbacks and Reds in Eugenio Suarez trade

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and the Cincinnati Reds may be ready to shake things up in a big way.

With a 53–50 record, Cincinnati sits just 2.5 games out in both the NL Central and Wild Card races, fueling hopes for October.

In contrast, the Arizona Diamondbacks woke up Thursday sitting at 50–53, fourth in the NL West and 5.5 back of a Wild Card.

Arizona started the season looking like a legitimate contender, but those aspirations have slowly unraveled over the summer months.

While the Dodgers have surged 10 games ahead in the division, the Diamondbacks are left facing a sobering reality: it’s time to sell.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s position is far more encouraging. They still have a realistic shot at both a Wild Card and division crown.

As the deadline nears, trade talks are heating up — and one name gaining momentum is third baseman Eugenio Suárez.

Suárez, now with Arizona, is reportedly drawing “mutual interest” from the Reds, according to insider C. Trent Rosecrans.

There is "mutual interest" between the #Reds and #DBacks in a trade that would send 3B Eugenio Suarez to CIN, per @ctrent

That phrasing suggests serious talks are underway, with both clubs exploring what a potential deal could look like.

Suárez reunion would spark life into Reds’ lineup

Suárez is no stranger to Reds fans. He wore a Cincinnati uniform from 2015 through 2021 and mashed 189 homers along the way.

He’s had a bounce-back campaign in 2025, belting 36 home runs with a stellar 149 wRC+, putting him among the game’s top sluggers.

The Reds, who have hovered in the bottom half of the league in home runs, badly need a proven bat in the heart of their order.

Adding Suárez would immediately give their offense a boost, especially with young hitters still learning to adjust at the plate.

Even if his defense at third base isn’t what it used to be, his offensive impact makes him well worth the gamble for a playoff push.

A reunion would be more than nostalgic — it would be strategic. Suárez could be the lightning bolt this offense sorely lacks.

Arizona’s disappointing slide sets stage for a sale

The Diamondbacks were one of baseball’s most active offseason teams, making moves that screamed “win-now” from day one.

But now, with their playoff odds dwindling, Arizona seems increasingly likely to become one of the deadline’s top sellers.

Trading Suárez might be just the beginning. Veteran arms like Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen could also hit the market.

Kelly, in particular, could command interest from pitching-needy contenders, while Gallen might fetch a franchise-altering haul.

There’s even chatter around Josh Naylor, who came over from Cleveland via trade in the offseason.

Selling would be tough to swallow after such a hopeful winter, but it’s starting to look like the only logical path forward.

Mutual interest rooted in fit and familiarity

For the Reds, few trade targets make as much sense as Suárez. He knows the city, the clubhouse, and the pressure that comes with it.

He’d slide right into a lineup currently lacking veteran thunder, offering the kind of presence that’s hard to teach or replace.

For Arizona, moving Suárez would help reset for 2026, especially if they can add controllable talent or prospect depth in return.

It’s the kind of deal that fits both teams’ timelines — a rare win-win scenario if both front offices can align on value.

Think of it like a band getting back together — but this time, with better production, new stakes, and a playoff tour on the line.

Pressure building ahead of deadline week

With just days to go until the July 31 deadline, the Reds must decide how aggressive they want to be in bolstering the roster.

Will they go all-in for a playoff push or take a conservative approach and risk letting the moment pass?

And as for Arizona, they need to face the hard truth: contending in a Dodgers-dominated division isn’t happening this season.

Whether or not Suárez gets moved, the Diamondbacks’ decision at this deadline will signal the direction of the franchise moving forward.

If the Reds pull the trigger on a Suárez reunion, it could be the move that defines their stretch run — and possibly saves their season.

