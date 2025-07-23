Red Sox focused on reinforcing 1 position before the deadline

The Boston Red Sox are clinging to a playoff spot with a 54-49 record, holding the American League’s final Wild Card berth.

Yet for a fan base starved for a deep October run, sneaking into the postseason won’t satisfy the hunger stirring in Boston.

This team has a real chance to do more than just show up in October — it could make a serious World Series push.

But there’s one issue nagging at this club’s potential like a stone in a runner’s shoe: impactful starting pitching.

Garrett Crochet: Dominant, But Alone

The front office made a bold splash by trading for Garrett Crochet in the offseason, and it’s paid off in spades so far.

With a dazzling 2.19 ERA across 135.1 innings, Crochet hasn’t just been good — he’s been dominant, a true MLB ace.

He’s pitching like a Cy Young contender, giving Boston something it’s lacked in recent years: a bulldog at the top.

But even a pitcher as sharp as Crochet can’t carry a postseason rotation alone — not when October demands depth.

No team can lean on one arm through the fire of playoff baseball — it’s like trying to win a marathon on one leg.

Behind Crochet: Promise and Uncertainty

Lucas Giolito brings experience, but he can be inconsistent and injury-prone. Brayan Bello has promise, but he’s not missing many bats and that could be costly eventually.

Walker Buehler, still working his way back from injury, remains more question mark than sure thing at this point.

Richard Fitts has shown flashes, but he’s not someone you’d bet on against top-tier postseason hitters right now.

There’s enough talent to keep Boston in the playoff race — but not necessarily to survive a deep October gauntlet.

And that’s where the urgency builds. To turn “playoff team” into “contender,” Boston needs one more ace-type arm.

The Market Is Complicated — And Pricey

MLB insider Mark Feinsand recently said it best: “Adding a starting pitcher to pair with Garrett Crochet… is Boston’s biggest priority.”

The front office knows it. The coaching staff knows it. Every fan watching this rotation spin knows it.

But knowing the need and meeting it are two different things, especially in a seller’s market where prices are sky-high.

Multiple reports suggest Boston is hesitant to pay the asking prices some teams are demanding for their frontline arms.

It’s a tricky dance: stay disciplined with future assets, or push chips in for a chance at something greater right now.

Boston at a Crossroads

The next few days could define the Red Sox’s 2025 season. Will they play it safe or go big for another October hero?

History favors the bold — especially in Boston, where aggressive deadline moves have paved championship roads before.

But the front office will have to navigate carefully, balancing long-term planning with the pressure of a win-now roster.

Crochet’s brilliance has cracked open a window that few expected this soon — now the Red Sox must decide how wide to swing it.

A frontline starter might be costly, but so is wasting a season where you’ve got a Cy Young candidate leading the way.

