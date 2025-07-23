Red Sox currently ‘not inclined to engage’ in major deadline moves

For all the noise of the AL playoff race, the Boston Red Sox find themselves in a precarious but promising position.

Despite a pair of recent losses, Boston is clinging to the final American League Wild Card spot, with signs of life resurfacing.

This is a team that wasn’t supposed to be here—at least not yet—but thanks to a great manager and emerging talent, they’ve crashed the October conversation.

And yet, as the trade deadline looms, a critical question hangs in the air: Will they go all-in, or play it safe?

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Boston’s Pitching Puzzle Remains Unfinished

The Red Sox need help—particularly on the mound—if they want to turn this Wild Card push into a deep playoff run.

Garrett Crochet has given the rotation some teeth, but he needs a reliable co-ace to make a real October dent.

The ideal scenario? Pair Crochet with another frontline arm like Joe Ryan, a strike-throwing righty with playoff-level stuff, or someone similarly talented.

But Minnesota isn’t giving Ryan away for free—and Boston’s front office seems wary of overspending in a seller’s market.

Romy González Can’t Do It Alone at First Base

Offensively, Boston could also use a jolt of power at first base to balance out the lineup’s streaky nature.

Romy González has filled in admirably, but he’s better suited as a utility option than an everyday corner infielder.

Adding a slugging first baseman could change the entire dynamic of Boston’s lineup down the stretch.

Someone with pop and plate discipline would lengthen the order, taking pressure off the stars of the lineup.

Bullpen Depth Is a Quiet But Pressing Need

While much of the attention focuses on starters, Boston’s bullpen could quietly benefit from another dependable late-inning arm.

Craig Breslow’s staff has weathered the storm well, but October baseball often comes down to matchups and leverage.

A reliable setup man could allow Alex Cora to manage innings more aggressively without overtaxing key arms.

That extra bullpen depth might not be headline-worthy—but it often decides postseason series.

Jeff Passan’s Intel Sheds Light on Boston’s Thinking

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, Boston isn’t jumping at every flashy trade target on the market.

In fact, Passan reports the Red Sox are “not inclined to engage in any large-scale deadline moves” at the moment.

“They deeply value operating efficiently,” Passan noted, calling the current market “the epitome of inefficient.”

.@JeffPassan on the Red Sox:



“At this moment, the Red Sox are not inclined to engage in any large-scale deadline moves.”



“Boston is an organization that deeply values operating efficiently, and a market like this is the epitome of inefficient.”



“Maybe they pony up to get (Joe)… pic.twitter.com/SMA5uQCAW3 — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) July 23, 2025

That cautious approach explains why Boston hasn’t aggressively pursued big names—at least not without the price dropping.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Value of Patience in a Lopsided Market

It’s not just about Boston being stingy—it’s that the market itself has gone haywire, with demand outweighing supply.

Frontline starters are scarce, and everyone wants one. The asking price? Usually a team’s best prospects, or close to it.

The Red Sox already parted with notable prospect capital to land Crochet earlier in the year.

That makes them understandably reluctant to go further unless they’re certain it’s a deal worth the cost.

Boston Is a Contender—But Only If the Price Is Right

If the Red Sox manage to land Joe Ryan, a power bat, and one or two reliable relievers, they become legitimate World Series contenders.

But baseball isn’t a video game, and trades require real risk—something this front office doesn’t take lightly.

The team has rebuilt its farm system with care, and they’re not about to torch it for short-term flash.

Think of Boston’s approach like playing poker—they’ve got chips in hand, but they’re not going all-in on a bluff.

Expect a Calculated Deadline, Not a Splashy One

Boston has clear needs and viable trade targets, but don’t expect a blockbuster unless the stars truly align.

They may add around the margins, grabbing a cost-effective arm or bat without giving up their crown jewels.

In a market where many buyers will overpay out of desperation, Boston might find strength in restraint.

And sometimes, the smartest move is the one you don’t make—at least until the right card shows up.

READ MORE: MLB insider reveals Marlins trade deadline plan