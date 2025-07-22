MLB insider reveals Marlins trade deadline plan

The Miami Marlins aren’t contenders—yet—but something feels different this time. They’re sitting at 46-53, and surprisingly, that’s not bad.

After years of fire sales and false starts, Miami finally has a foundation worth keeping. For once, they aren’t trading everyone.

This year, the Marlins are expected to act as soft sellers. But their deadline strategy signals something new: an actual blueprint for the future.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the front office is listening on a few veterans and interesting young players but refusing to touch their young core.

Improving Marlins now looking to build around promising young players Stowers (1.332 OPS in July), Ramirez and Perez. Expected to listen on Cabrera, Alcantara, Sanchez, Bender. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 22, 2025

Kyle Stowers, Agustin Ramirez, and Eury Perez are off-limits—untouchable, in fact. And for good reason.

Kyle Stowers Is For Real, and Miami Knows It

Kyle Stowers has been a revelation in Miami’s lineup, mashing 22 home runs with a ridiculous 156 wRC+ this season.

He’s doing all of this in pitcher-friendly loanDepot Park—like trying to launch rockets through molasses and still succeeding.

That July OPS of 1.332? It’s not a fluke. Stowers has figured something out, and the Marlins are finally ready to lean in.

In years past, he’d be the exact type of player they’d flip for three lottery-ticket prospects. This year? He’s a cornerstone.

Agustin Ramirez Looks Like a Catcher to Build Around

Agustin Ramirez, acquired in the Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade, has settled in quickly behind the plate—and with the bat.

He’s got 14 home runs, a .458 slugging percentage, and a 102 wRC+ as a rookie catcher—solid, if not spectacular.

More importantly, he plays a premium position and brings leadership to a very young core. He’s only getting better.

Ramirez’s pop and presence behind the dish give Miami something they’ve lacked for years: a reliable catcher with upside.

If Stowers is the muscle, Ramirez is the backbone. And like any smart organization, the Marlins are holding onto both.

Eury Perez Remains the Ace of the Future

Eury Perez still looks every bit like a future frontline starter, with stuff that makes hitters look foolish on the regular.

His development has been slowed by injuries, but when he’s healthy, there are few arms as electric in the entire league.

He’s just 22 years old and already owns the mound with a poise beyond his years. Miami won’t dare move him.

Building around a dominant young starter is how franchises turn the corner. The Marlins know Perez is their north star.

They aren’t making the same mistake twice—not after years of letting future stars walk out the door too soon.

Who’s Actually on the Marlins Trade Block?

While Stowers, Ramirez, and Perez are off the table, other names are definitely drawing interest ahead of the deadline.

Edward Cabrera, with his 3.61 ERA, has upside and team control. He’s been inconsistent, but the talent is there.

Jesus Sanchez offers a blend of speed and power, tallying eight homers and nine steals with a 103 wRC+ this year.

Anthony Bender has quietly been dominant out of the bullpen, posting a 1.96 ERA and looking sharp in high-leverage spots.

And then there’s Sandy Alcantara, a former Cy Young winner trying to regain form after surgery. He’s the wildcard.

Alcantara’s value is tricky—teams won’t forget 2022, but his recent struggles complicate what Miami can realistically get back.

A Smarter Sell for a More Serious Future

This isn’t a teardown; it’s a course correction. The Marlins are trimming fat, not carving out their heart and soul.

In a trade market with more buyers than sellers, Miami has a real opportunity to improve without gutting the roster.

They’re playing the long game, and for once, fans don’t have to fear the phrase “Marlins trade deadline.”

There’s a method to the madness now—and that’s what gives this rebuild a chance to actually work this time.

