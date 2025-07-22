Twins would have to be ‘blown away’ to trade pitching stars

The Minnesota Twins entered 2025 with big dreams, but by late July, reality has come crashing down hard and fast.

After waking up Tuesday morning with a disappointing 48–52 record, the team finds itself gasping for air in the crowded Wild Card race.

Buried behind multiple American League teams, the Twins are no longer just slipping—they’re plummeting, and time is running out.

Minnesota built this roster to compete, but four months into the season, they haven’t even managed consistent .500 baseball.

Now, the organization faces a brutal truth: if this continues, the only way forward may be backward—through a trade deadline sell-off.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Front office prepares to shift gears if losses mount

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Twins are preparing to pivot, especially if this week doesn’t bring a serious turnaround.

Heyman reports Minnesota is “seriously listening” on multiple players, particularly those set to hit free agency this winter.

As of today, the Twins are now seriously listening on their rental players, including Coulombe, Bader and Castro. While they will listen on All-Star starter Joe Ryan and star closer Jhoan Duran they’d have to be blown away, especially for Ryan. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 22, 2025

The names he mentioned—Danny Coulombe, Harrison Bader, and Willi Castro—are quality contributors, but not franchise centerpieces.

Each player offers something different: Coulombe has dominated lefties and righties from the bullpen, Bader brings defense and unexpected pop, and Castro does everything.

Yet those are just the appetizers. If the Twins truly commit to selling, it’s the stars—Joe Ryan and Jhoan Duran—who will draw the spotlight.

Joe Ryan trade would signal seismic shift for Minnesota

If Joe Ryan is available, every contender with playoff dreams should be calling Minneapolis immediately—probably twice.

The 28-year-old righty has been brilliant in 2025, posting a 2.63 ERA over 116.1 innings while showcasing elite command and poise.

He’s not just a rental either—Ryan is under team control through 2027, making him a dream target for pitching-needy teams.

However, that level of control also means Minnesota won’t move him without a mammoth return, likely headlined by MLB-ready youth and top prospects.

Trading Ryan would be the equivalent of selling your house during renovations—it’s not ideal unless the offer is jaw-dropping.

His presence alone gives the Twins a building block; without him, the reset button would officially be pressed.

Jhoan Duran would instantly elevate any bullpen

Then there’s Jhoan Duran, the flamethrowing closer with one of the most electric arms in baseball and a 1.62 ERA this season.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Duran’s 100+ mph heat and wicked splitter have made him nearly unhittable, and teams in October know the value of a lockdown closer.

He’s not a free agent until after the 2027 season, which only adds to his trade value and complicates the Twins’ decision.

Losing Duran would dramatically weaken Minnesota’s bullpen identity, but his value might never be higher than it is right now.

Much like a luxury car with low mileage, Duran is an elite piece with limited wear—an easy fit for a contending team’s late-inning puzzle.

The rental pieces offer value, too—just not fireworks

Beyond Ryan and Duran, Minnesota’s impending free agents offer practical depth for contenders seeking smart deadline additions.

Bader has rediscovered his swing this season, boasting a 115 wRC+ while still patrolling center field like a hawk.

Willi Castro brings defensive versatility, speed, and sneaky pop, with a 121 wRC+ making him one of the league’s underrated assets.

Coulombe is carving up lefties and would be a valuable weapon for managers looking to neutralize postseason matchups late in games.

These players may not headline blockbuster trades, but they fit perfectly into the margins that often decide playoff series.

Will the Twins actually pull the trigger?

The big question isn’t whether the Twins can trade their stars—it’s whether they will if this week doesn’t bring a surge.

Minnesota’s front office knows they’re teetering on a tightrope, with one bad series possibly pushing them into seller territory.

There’s no guarantee a fire sale is coming, but the groundwork is clearly being laid, especially with Heyman’s recent reporting.

If a team wants Ryan or Duran, they’ll have to arrive with an offer that knocks the Twins off their feet—and maybe their direction.

Still, if Minnesota can’t string wins together this week, expect those phone lines to heat up fast.

