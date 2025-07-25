MLB’s Top 10 Power Rankings

The baseball landscape has changed drastically in just the week following the All-Star break — and with the trade deadline on the horizon, it’s bound to shift even more by next Thursday. But until then, here’s the current status of MLB’s top dogs.

10. Seattle Mariners (55-48, 2nd AL West)

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

In the first big swing ahead of the trade deadline, the Seattle Mariners sent two prospects to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for power-hitting first baseman Josh Naylor. The lefty slugger, who’s slashing .292/.360/.447 with 11 homers and a 123 wRC+, is poised to bolster an offense headlined by the MLB’s current home run leader.

Holding down the second Wild Card spot in a crowded American League, Seattle’s addition of another big bat could be exactly what it needs to secure its spot in the postseason.

9. New York Yankees (56-46, 2nd AL East)

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees just can’t get out of their own way. Not even the best hitter in the sport can make up for their abysmal defense. The club’s latest meltdown — seven errors across a pivotal, three-game set against the division-leading Blue Jays — dropped them to 1-6 in Toronto this season and pushed them 4.5 games back in a division they were once running away with.

On Friday, the club took a step toward correcting those issues by acquiring third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies, an elite defender who ranks in the 91st percentile in Outs Above Average (4 OAA).

8. Philadelphia Phillies (58-44, 2nd NL East)

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies’ 9-8 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night was heartbreaking in more ways than one.

They surrendered a 5-0 lead, spoiled a five-homer performance, and eventually lost in the 11th inning. And coming on the heels of three straight series losses, the defeat knocked them out of first place in the division, now half a game back from the Mets.

7. New York Mets (59-44, 1st NL East)

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The division race in the NL East could go down to the wire, but for now, the momentum is back in Queens.

The New York Mets have capitalized on Philadelphia’s recent woes, winning four straight games to recapture the division lead. Francisco Lindor finally snapped out of the worst slump of his career (0-for-31) with two hits on Wednesday, and the Amazins bolstered their bullpen Friday with the acquisition of left-handed reliever Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles.

6. Los Angeles Dodgers (60-43, 1st NL West)

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

What in the world is going on with the Los Angeles Dodgers?

The club is spiraling, a point underscored by a disastrous, game-costing overthrow to first base on Wednesday night, the ensuing offensive woes of Mookie Betts, and their longest losing streak since 2017. And while they’ve snapped the seven-game slide, Los Angeles has won just four of its last 15 games — tied with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals for the worst record in baseball over that span.

5. Houston Astros (60-43, 1st AL West)

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Despite a major roster shakeup from last season and an overstuffed injured list, the Houston Astros are finding ways to capitalize in a wide-open American League.

The club — currently playing without Jeremy Pena, Isaac Paredes, Yordan Alvarez, Cristian Javier, and more — holds the second-best record in the league and a comfortable, five-game lead in the AL West. And they’re only going to get better when their stars return.

4. Detroit Tigers (60-44, 1st AL Central)

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Riding a four-game skid into the All-Star break didn’t raise concern for the once-untouchable Detroit Tigers, but the slump has since swelled into 10 losses in their last 11 games.

They’re not just losing — they’re getting dominated. Over the 11-game stretch, Detroit has given up 11 or more runs on three separate occasions, been swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates, and seen its once 14-game division lead shrink to just eight.

3. Chicago Cubs (60-42, 2nd NL Central)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs may have just relinquished the division lead, but they’re not going down without a fight.

Just one game behind the blazing-hot Brewers, the Cubs are winners of five of their last eight, including series victories over the Yankees and Red Sox. With one of the best offenses in baseball, a trade deadline splash for a starting arm could be just what the team needs for a legitimate shot at winning it all.

2. Toronto Blue Jays (61-42, 1st AL East)

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

After another series victory over the division rival Yankees and an 11-4 thrashing of the Tigers, the Toronto Blue Jays made one thing abundantly clear: they’re legit.

Toronto isn’t dominating opponents (their +39 run differential ranks 12th in baseball), but they’re finding ways to win, and doing it consistently. The Blue Jays, whose 10-game win streak earlier this month propelled them to the top of the AL East, have won 17 of their last 21 matchups and are nearly unbeatable at home — the formula for a 4.5 division lead and the best record in the American League.

1. Milwaukee Brewers (61-41, 1st NL Central)

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

An underdog story in every sense, the Milwaukee Brewers are mastering the art of winning an unfair game. As mentioned by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Brew Crew doesn’t have any bona fide stars; only two of their players are making over $10 million this season.

And yet, they have the best record in baseball. They’ve won 36 of their last 49 games and 12 of their last 13, including an 11-game winning streak that vaulted them past the Chicago Cubs in the division standings. Poetically, their winning streak featured a pair of three-game sweeps over the powerhouse Dodgers — baseball’s highest spending team.