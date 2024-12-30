Former Yankees infielder bet on himself on one-year deal and is looking for $100 million next season

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

For the better part of the last seven seasons, the New York Yankees had Gleyber Torres as one of their regulars. It was at shortstop for a while, and then at second base. Whenever he was healthy, Torres was an important piece of the puzzle for the Bombers since 2018.

Gleyber looked as advertised in 2018 and 2019 when he earned the only two All-Star selections of his career. Inconsistency then kicked in in 2020-21, followed by a two-year span in which he appeared to give the Yankees a true 25-homer threat annually.

Yes, he was brilliant for the Yankees in the second half and during the playoffs, but he was so bad before the break that he finished with a .709 OPS and a 104 wRC+. It’s because of that first half that he decided to take a one-year, $15 million offer from the Detroit Tigers to re-establish some value in a competitive environment and go for the big goal in the 2025-26 offseason: a nine-figure deal.

“I really believe in myself,” said Torres, who prioritized American League teams and preferred a spring training facility in Florida as a first-time free agent. “I always bet on myself. In this process, I tried to find the right place to play one year. I got a few opportunities with other teams, but the young team in Detroit, the group looks like a family,” Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press wrote.

Maybe the Tigers don’t have the best ballpark for Torres to finish with his best offensive output yet, but he remains a solid hitter in his prime and will be surrounded by good batters, such as Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, and others.

The goal is simple: play well enough to get a chance at least at $100 million in next year’s offseason.

“Torres is eager to improve his performance from 2024 and return to free agency after the 2025 season, seeking a contract worth more than $100 million,” Petzold explained.

The Yankees had their chance to retain Torres, first by offering him a qualifying offer and then by showing some semblance of interest in him once he hit the open market. Neither happened and the talented, yet inconsistent and error-prone infielder ended up joining the up-and-coming Tigers.