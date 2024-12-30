The Yankees have a new dominant one-two punch in the bullpen

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Losing Juan Soto was undoubtedly a catastrophic blow to the Yankees‘ offense, but they immediately turned their attention to reinforcing their pitching staff to help offset the loss. It’s never a bad decision to add more elite arms, especially ones capable of changing the course of a game.

Max Fried Joins the Rotation

Aside from signing Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal, general manager Brian Cashman executed a brilliant trade to acquire superstar closer Devin Williams. Fried, a proven ace, adds substantial value to the starting rotation, but Cashman’s acquisition of Williams may prove to be the bigger impact move for the Yankees’ bullpen.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Devin Williams: A Game-Changing Closer

Losing Clay Holmes to the New York Mets was a notable setback, but the Yankees rebounded by acquiring one of the best closers in baseball. Devin Williams, renowned for his devastating change-up, is just 30 years old and continues to dominate opposing hitters.

In 2024, Williams pitched 21.2 innings and posted a microscopic 1.25 ERA, striking out an astonishing 15.78 batters per nine innings. He also managed a 92.6% left-on-base rate and a 43.2% ground ball rate. These numbers firmly place him among the league’s elite relievers. Over 58.2 innings in 2023 with Milwaukee, Williams enjoyed a 1.53 ERA, continuing a streak of three consecutive years of dominance. Even in 2021, he posted a 2.50 ERA across 54 innings.

Williams ranks in the top percentiles in critical pitching metrics, including whiff rate, strikeout rate, barrel percentage, and hard-hit rate. With Williams as their high-leverage closer, the Yankees significantly upgraded their bullpen, filling the void left by Holmes with one of the most reliable arms in the game.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Luke Weaver: The Secondary Weapon

The Yankees recognize that Williams can’t close every game, making the addition of another high-leverage arm essential. Fortunately, they are well-positioned with Luke Weaver, who signed a two-year, $4.5 million deal last offseason, including a $2.5 million club option for 2025.

Weaver had a breakout season with the Yankees, throwing 84 innings in the regular season and posting a stellar 2.89 ERA with 11.04 strikeouts per nine innings. His 79.4% left-on-base rate and 36.4% ground ball rate further highlight his effectiveness. Weaver’s elite fastball and excellent change-up allowed him to shine during the postseason, where he delivered 15.1 innings with a 1.76 ERA and several electrifying performances that helped push the Yankees to the World Series.

If Weaver can replicate his 2024 success, the Yankees will feature one of the most dominant bullpens in the league. Combined with Williams, Weaver gives the Yankees a formidable one-two punch to handle high-leverage situations.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -Imagn Images

Jonathan Loaisiga Adds Depth

The Yankees also retained Jonathan Loaisiga on a one-year, $5 million deal, which includes a club option for 2026. Loaisiga provides additional depth and flexibility to a bullpen that already boasts significant upside. His ability to handle multi-inning appearances and high-pressure moments ensures that the Yankees can rely on more than just their top two arms.

A Bright Outlook for the Yankees’ Pitching Staff

The Yankees have positioned themselves to sport not only one of the best starting rotations in baseball but also a bullpen brimming with talent and potential. With Matt Blake’s expertise in developing and maximizing pitchers, the team is primed to feature a pitching staff capable of dominating from start to finish in 2025. Adding Williams and maintaining a strong supporting cast like Weaver and Loaisiga gives the Yankees the tools they need to compensate for the offensive loss of Soto while maintaining their competitive edge.