Red Sox reportedly have ‘strong mutual interest’ in extension with recent trade acquisition

In December, the Chicago White Sox traded their best pitcher to the Boston Red Sox. Catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth, and right-handed pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez were sent to the Windy City in exchange for talented left-hander Garrett Crochet.

While Crochet will serve as an immediate upgrade for the Red Sox’s pitching corps, they hope his impact will extend beyond the 2025 season. According to a recent report, Boston and Crochet have a mutual interest in signing a long-term contract extension.

According to insider Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, Crochet and the Red Sox are believed to have a “strong mutual interest” in a long-term contract extension (h/t Boston Sports Gordo on X):

“Garrett Crochet is the obvious top extension candidate on the roster and there’s believed to be strong mutual interest in hammering something out soon,” Cotillo reported. “If that happens, the average annual value/CBT on him will be much more ($20 million per year? $25 million per year?) than it is now ($3.8 million).”

Crochet is an excellent addition to the Red Sox rotation. He is left-handed, has enormous bat-missing inside (he fanned 209 men in 2024), and posted a 3.58 ERA while playing for the worst team in baseball last year.

The only drawback is that he isn’t controllable for very long. He is under contract for 2025 and has another arbitration year left. In 2027, he will become a free agent, but the Red Sox are working hard to avoid that scenario.

Extending Crochet would be a wise move from Boston

Crochet doesn’t have a long track record of health and sustained success, but he has youth on his side (he is 25) and the talent is obvious. Since he is already close to free agency, one can expect a potential extension to be pricey. The good thing for the Red Sox is that the pitcher and his camp appear open to an extension.

Extending a player, especially a pitcher, always comes with risks. The left-hander himself hasn’t been the poster boy for health throughout his still-short career in the majors. However, the Red Sox need some upside and stability and Crochet is a fine candidate to provide them over the long haul. Quality pitching costs a lot, but the Red Sox already know that. It’s now a matter of finding common ground.