Red Sox may bow out of race to sign elite free-agent infielder

After the Juan Soto and Roki Sasaki sweepstakes took most of the attention in early December and early January, respectively, it now seems like Alex Bregman is the man of the moment in the MLB. His market has picked up with about five squads approaching him with concrete offers. The Boston Red Sox are one of those teams in the mix.

The Red Sox have, in Rafael Devers, a rock-solid offensive third baseman. However, if the team can lure Bregman, they will happily shift Devers over to first base and make room for the two-time World Series winner.

Alex Bregman might not be willing to take a shorter deal

There is a problem, though. The Red Sox don’t want to give Bregman more than four years on his contract. Other teams are willing to hand him a five-year deal:

“Update: The Red Sox have only shown interest in an Alex Bregman deal at four years or less, according to @alexspeier. It’s unlikely that Bregman would take such a deal, as he reportedly has five-year deals from at least three teams,” Boston Sports Gordo posted on X.

The Red Sox know they will have competition

Right now, there appear to be four teams vying for Bregman’s services. The Houston Astros (where he has spent his entire career to this point), the Chicago Cubs, the Detroit Tigers, and the Red Sox. At least two of those teams, with the Astros believed to be one, have offered him five years or more.

Despite his advanced age, Bregman is still an elite player. Last year was considered a slightly disappointing campaign for Bregman, but he still hit 26 home runs and posted a 118 wRC+. Of course, when you rock a 135 wRC+ mark for his career, people expect more.

Bregman remains an asset offensively and defensively and would be an amazing signing for the Red Sox if they manage to pull it off. He is up to 39.7 career fWAR and could definitely end his career with more than 50 when everything is said and done.