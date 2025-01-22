Red Sox were deep in the running but missed out on bullpen star to Dodgers

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers shocked the baseball world once again on Sunday, securing Tanner Scott’s signature on a four-year, $72 million contract. That addition, combined with their signing of Kirby Yates on Tuesday, Los Angeles has made quite the statement and brought a phenomenal righty-lefty pair to shore up their already incredible relief corps. The Boston Red Sox, in the meantime, have continued looking for creative ways to improve their lineup and pitching staff.

The Red Sox were in the running for Tanner Scott

The Red Sox were one of the squads that got beaten by the Dodgers for Scott this past weekend. Recent reports suggest that the level of interest they had in the lefty was very high.

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

There were initial reports that claimed the Red Sox actually outbid the Dodgers for Scott, however, those claims were eventually refuted by Rob Bradford of WEEI among other insiders. Nevertheless, the Red Sox’s interest in Scott was legitimate.

The Red Sox might still add another reliever

Given the conflicting reports, we might never know the truth about the extent of Boston’s offer. All we know is that they missed out on that chance to add an impact pitcher to their bullpen. Scott posted a 1.75 ERA between the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres last year.

The situation is encouraging for teams in need of an impact reliever, though, as many of them still populate the free-agent market. Expect the Red Sox to end up with at least one prominent name to fortify their bullpen ahead of the season.