Red Sox reportedly nearing an agreement with championship-caliber infielder

The Boston Red Sox have shown the world that they are ready to return to prominence in 2025. They haven’t been consistently good since winning the World Series with that amazing 2018 team, apart from reaching the 2021 AL Championship Series. With some key trades and other moves this offseason, however, they could be back on the map.

The Red Sox are missing one last piece to contend for a championship

However, despite their improvements, the Red Sox are still missing that impact offensive addition to put themselves in the AL East title conversation. That player could very well be third baseman Alex Bregman.

The former member of the Houston Astros is still a free agent after failing to get the $200 million contract he was reportedly looking for. The Red Sox are, for many reasons, a logical fit. But there is plenty of competition for Bregman’s services and everyone seems to be waiting for his price to drop.

MLB insider Hector Gomez recently relayed a report from Carlos Baerga, stating that the Red Sox “could be reaching an agreement with Alex Bregman in the coming days.” The surprising aspect of this report, however, was the indication that Bregman would not be playing third base. Instead, Boston would be moving the star infielder to second base.

Is Bregman willing to move to second to play for the Red Sox?

For weeks, there have been rumors indicating that the Red Sox could be using first baseman Triston Casas as trade bait to bring in pitching or a third baseman. If the Red Sox bring in Bregman to play the hot corner, they would probably slide Rafael Devers to first base and make Casas expendable.

In a perfect world, Masataka Yoshida would be the piece being moved via trade, but finding a team willing to trade for him hasn’t been easy. Gomez and Baerga are now suggesting that Bregman, who hasn’t played second base since 2018, would take over that position to accommodate both Devers and Casas and maintain an optimal offensive depth chart/lineup.

It’s unclear if Bregman, who reportedly likes the Red Sox, would be willing to move to second base to make this happen. Offensively, the former Astro and his career 135 wRC+ would fit in nicely on the Red Sox. He would take advantage of the Green Monster for doubles and homers and provide stability and consistency.