Mets get fantastic news on injured catcher

The New York Mets have been trying to keep their heads above water offensively, and help may finally be on the way.

Francisco Alvarez, the power-hitting catcher who’s been shelved since early March, is on the cusp of returning—and not a moment too soon.

Quick Recovery Could Spark a Stalled Lineup

Alvarez fractured his hamate bone on March 9 and underwent surgery shortly after. The initial 6-to-8-week recovery window had him marked for a late-April return at best, but he’s moving ahead of schedule.

On Tuesday, both Alvarez and utility man Jeff McNeil took live batting practice for the first time since their respective injuries—McNeil having been sidelined by an oblique strain.

According to manager Carlos Mendoza, Alvarez will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Low-A St. Lucie, while McNeil is expected to follow suit later in the week.

The Mets clearly want Alvarez to rack up at-bats quickly and reclaim his timing before rejoining the big club.

Tempering the Power Expectations

The hamate bone might be small, but it’s a troublemaker for hitters. Think of it like a faulty wire in a power circuit—it’s easy to miss, but when it’s off, the whole system sputters.

Players often see a dip in power after surgery, and Alvarez may be no exception. Even so, his return could give the Mets a significant lift behind the plate and in the lineup.

A Familiar Power Source Returns

In 2023, Alvarez mashed 25 homers and gave the Mets a spark few catchers in the league could match. That kind of pop from the backstop position is rare, and it’s exactly what the team needs as their offense continues to sputter. The pitching has held up its end of the bargain—now it’s the bats that need to catch up.

Help on the Horizon

McNeil’s return will only add to the offensive reinforcements. His ability to put the bat on the ball and play multiple positions could be the glue that helps stabilize a lineup currently struggling to generate consistent production.

With both Alvarez and McNeil ramping up, the Mets may soon have the depth and balance they’ve been missing.