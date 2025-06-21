MLB insider mentions three potential Kyle Tucker suitors in free agency

When the Chicago Cubs traded for Kyle Tucker this past offseason, it was a swing for the fences—and they connected.

Tucker, the 28-year-old star MLB outfielder, has done nothing but elevate the Cubs’ lineup, putting up elite numbers across the board.

Through almost three months of the season, Tucker has racked up 13 home runs, 18 steals, and a remarkable 153 wRC+.

He’s been worth 3.1 fWAR already, an all-around threat whose glove, bat, and legs have made him indispensable.

The Cubs beat out major suitors like the Yankees for Tucker, knowing they were acquiring a cornerstone talent in his prime.

Tucker’s smooth left-handed swing has brought both power and consistency, something the Cubs lineup sorely lacked in recent years.

But while Cubs fans are enjoying every swing now, there’s a storm brewing just over the horizon: Tucker’s looming free agency.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Tucker’s Contract Future: The $600 Million Question

In a market already reshaped by monster deals for Juan Soto and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tucker’s price tag is climbing rapidly.

Tucker is still just 28 years old, in his athletic prime, and already has MLB postseason success with the Houston Astros on his résumé.

That unique mix of youth, experience, and production makes him one of the most tantalizing free agents in recent memory.

And based on market comps, he could command a deal north of $600 million—an amount reserved only for generational stars.

Cubs fans hoping for an extension may be disappointed, as early signs point to Tucker betting on himself and testing free agency.

He’s following the Juan Soto blueprint: keep producing at an elite level, stay healthy, and let a bidding war drive the number sky-high.

Cubs Still Have the Inside Track—For Now

It’s never too early to take a look at the whole picture, and insider Jon Heyman mentioned three potential destinations for Tucker.

What does Kyle Tucker's future look like heading into free agency this upcoming offseason?@JonHeyman mentions the Cubs, Giants and Red Sox as potential suitors. pic.twitter.com/audOe402QZ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 20, 2025

Despite the uncertainty, Chicago remains the frontrunner. The Cubs gave up premium assets to land Tucker, and they’ve been rewarded.

The organization loves his makeup and clubhouse presence, and Tucker has publicly expressed how comfortable he feels in Chicago.

It’s been a seamless fit, and the Cubs will likely come to the table with a serious offer when the time comes.

But that doesn’t mean the competition will sit quietly. Far from it.

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Giants Could Make a Surprise Power Play

The San Francisco Giants have made it clear they’re tired of playing catch-up to the Dodgers—and they’re ready to spend.

After acquiring Rafael Devers, the Giants have shown a willingness to get aggressive for big-name talent.

Tucker, with his all-around game, would fit beautifully into Oracle Park’s spacious outfield and deepen an offense that still lacks punch.

He’d also bring postseason experience to a team desperate to get back into October relevance in a brutal National League West.

And San Francisco has the financial muscle to make things very interesting—especially if Tucker wants to stay in the National League.

Don’t Count Out the Boston Red Sox

It may come as a surprise, but Heyman’s report linking the Red Sox to Tucker isn’t just smoke.

Boston has reset its payroll in recent years and could now be ready to make a statement by pursuing a true franchise player.

While Devers is bat-first, Tucker offers value across the board—defense, baserunning, and contact-to-power production.

Adding a complete player like Tucker could inject life into a Red Sox franchise that’s been hovering in mediocrity for far too long.

It would also be a signal to fans that Boston is ready to compete again with the Yankees, Blue Jays, and Rays in the brutal AL East.

A Free Agency Saga Worth Watching

As we head toward the offseason, Kyle Tucker’s name will dominate headlines—and for good reason.

His blend of age, production, and upside makes him one of the most valuable MLB players set to hit the market in years.

More teams are sure to join the fray—perhaps the Yankees, Mets, or even the Phillies—as the stakes get higher by the week.

In a way, Tucker’s free agency could resemble an auction at Sotheby’s—high stakes, fast-moving, and full of unexpected twists.

For now, the Cubs get to enjoy every at-bat, knowing they have a superstar in the present—even if the future remains uncertain.

