White Sox willing to include money to get rid of 2 former All-Star outfielders

The Chicago White Sox are bad again — just not as bad as last year. That might be the saddest compliment in MLB.

With a 23-52 record heading into late June, the White Sox remain buried in the American League standings. This season was never about contention, but there hasn’t been too much progress in 2025, and that’s hard to stomach.

General manager Chris Getz inherited a hollowed-out roster and a frustrated fanbase. And now, with the trade deadline approaching, he’s staring at a familiar problem: he doesn’t have much left to sell.

A Fire Sale with Nothing Left to Burn

Over the past two years, Chicago has already unloaded most of its valuable pieces. Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, Jake Burger, Kendall Graveman — all gone in the name of a fresh start.

What remains is a bare-bones group with two names that might still carry some weight on the market: Luis Robert Jr. and Andrew Benintendi.

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Robert and Benintendi were both All-Stars at their peaks, but neither is currently playing like one. Their names might draw interest, but their production — or lack of it — makes a clean trade complicated.

The Luis Robert Dilemma: Talent vs. Timeline

Luis Robert Jr. remains the most tantalizing enigma on the roster. In 2023, he was a true five-tool player, blasting 38 home runs, stealing 20 bases, and patrolling center field with Gold Glove grace.

But 2023 was also the only time in his career he managed to stay on the field for more than 100 games.

Since the start of 2024, Robert has been a shadow of that player, slashing a weak .212/.276/.351 with a dismal 75 wRC+. His recent stretch of injuries and poor performance has torpedoed his value.

Despite that, Robert’s upside remains sky-high. He’s just 27, under team control through 2027, and only earning $15 million this season.

Two club options at $20 million per year make him an appealing gamble — if the White Sox are willing to eat some salary.

Benintendi: Slightly Better, Still Uninspiring

Andrew Benintendi’s case is less polarizing. He’s healthy and hitting a respectable .246/.309/.444 with a 108 wRC+ in 2025. That’s slightly above average — not exactly thrilling, but certainly better than Robert’s recent returns.

Benintendi made the All-Star team back in 2022 and still brings some value as a veteran outfielder with playoff experience. But he’s not a difference-maker, and his contract is considered a burden by many front offices.

In a sense, Benintendi is like a used sedan with decent mileage — reliable enough, but no one’s paying sticker price.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Front Office May Need to Sweeten the Pot

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon, the White Sox are open to including cash to move either Robert or Benintendi, as Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors writes.

That alone suggests a stark shift from the optimism they carried into the season.

Chris Getz had surely hoped Robert would rebuild his value on the field. Instead, he’s watching one of his biggest trade chips rapidly depreciate in plain sight.

If Chicago ends up covering a chunk of Robert’s remaining salary, the return could still be meaningful. Teams like the Phillies, Mariners, or even the Mets might take a swing on a bounce-back candidate with MVP upside.

Benintendi could also draw light interest from clubs needing outfield depth — but again, probably only if Chicago helps cover the bill.

Rebuilding with Nothing to Rebuild With

This is the reality for the 2025 White Sox: a team stuck halfway between the end of a teardown and the beginning of something new.

The franchise bet big on players like Robert and Benintendi becoming cornerstones. Now they’re just hoping someone else sees enough value to take them off their hands.

The trade deadline is a chance to reset — again — but it’s hard to rebuild when all your bricks are cracked or overpriced.

READ MORE: MLB Trade Talk: 5 teams who could potentially make a move for Andrew Heaney