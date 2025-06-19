MLB Trade Talk: 5 teams who could potentially make a move for Andrew Heaney

For Andrew Heaney, this season with the Pittsburgh Pirates has been a surprising, steady chapter in a well-traveled MLB career.

Like an old record rediscovered in the attic, Heaney’s value has proven enduring, if not even enhanced with age.

When the Pirates signed the 34-year-old southpaw this past offseason to a one-year, $5.25 million deal, the goal was clear. Get innings, offer stability, and, ideally, become a midseason asset for a team chasing October.

And now, with the trade deadline approaching, Heaney has done exactly what Pittsburgh hoped for—and then some.

In 78.1 innings, he’s crafted a solid 3.33 ERA while keeping the Pirates in games more often than not. Not flashy, not overpowering—just efficient and reliable.

That profile, especially in a market starving for pitching, is going to have contenders calling. These five teams make the most sense.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Astros could stabilize rotation chaos with a veteran arm

The Houston Astros’ rotation has been a war zone all season, battered by injuries and inconsistencies. Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown have been magnificent, but behind them is a mess of question marks.

In a division where every game matters, they can’t afford to gamble on “what ifs.”

Heaney isn’t an ace, but he’s the kind of mid-rotation presence that keeps a staff from unraveling. Houston needs someone to bridge the gap between their stars and their uncertainty.

With Heaney’s command and experience, he could be a stabilizer in an otherwise turbulent sea.

Dodgers reunion makes too much sense to ignore

Heaney pitched for the Dodgers in 2022 and thrived, striking out batters at a career-best clip while posting a 3.10 ERA. If there’s an MLB team that knows how to squeeze value out of veteran arms, it’s Los Angeles.

Their rotation has been a rotating door thanks mainly to injuries, and Heaney offers familiarity.

Even if their injured arms return on schedule, the Dodgers always prize depth. With one of the best farm system in baseball, they can easily afford the modest cost it would take to bring Heaney back to town. Low risk, moderate reward—classic Dodgers.

Cubs’ rotation could use a reliable lefty anchor

Losing Justin Steele for the season was a major blow to the Cubs’ playoff ambitions. While Matthew Boyd has filled in admirably, they still lack a dependable third or fourth option in the rotation. That’s where Heaney fits in perfectly.

He won’t light up the radar gun, but he gives you five to six innings most nights and keeps his team in the game.

With a deep farm system, the Cubs are well-positioned to outbid other suitors without mortgaging the future. Heaney may not move the needle alone, but every arm matters.

Giants need rotation depth after Devers blockbuster

The Giants made a splash by acquiring Rafael Devers, but in doing so, they shipped out Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks. That trade helped their offense but exposed their rotation depth behind Logan Webb and Robbie Ray.

Enter Heaney. He’s not the kind of move that gets headlines, but he’s exactly what they need—a veteran who won’t cost top-tier talent and can slot into the back end of the rotation.

In a tightly packed NL Wild Card race, every inning counts, and Heaney’s ability to provide quality ones matters more than ever.

Mets need help, but will they pull the trigger?

On paper, the Mets shouldn’t need a starter. But with Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill sidelined, and Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas struggling to be effective on their rehab stints, reality is creeping in.

Heaney would be a logical target, especially if their internal options continue to falter. But here’s the catch—the Mets are known to get gun-shy when the bidding war heats up.

And given Heaney’s performance, there will be one. The Mets need to decide if they’re all-in or simply pretending.

For the Pirates, this is the ideal situation. Heaney’s turned his one-year deal into a trade chip that could net a solid prospect or two.

For contenders, he’s the affordable insurance policy they all need. And for Heaney, it’s another chapter in a career that keeps proving it still has something left in the tank.

