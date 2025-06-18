MLB insider floats Sandy Alcantara trade idea involving Cubs

When you’re this close to something special, every move matters. The Chicago Cubs can feel it—October baseball is within reach again.

With a 45-28 record and a firm grip on the NL Central, Chicago isn’t just surviving the season—they’re thriving.

This isn’t smoke and mirrors, either. The Cubs have been a model of consistency, winning with balance, grit, and timely offense. But even great teams have needs, and the Cubs could potentially look to improve the pitching staff.

Enter Sandy Alcantara.

Why the Cubs need a true ace to finish the job

The Cubs’ rotation has held strong, but they’re missing a workhorse—the kind of pitcher who silences a postseason crowd.

Since returning from Tommy John surgery, Alcantara has slowly but surely been trending upward. Though his 6.88 ERA looks concerning, numbers only tell half the story.

In his last three starts, he’s allowed two runs or fewer. He’s regaining confidence, command, and most importantly—velocity.

This version of Alcantara isn’t quite 2022 Cy Young-level dominance, but the trajectory is undeniable. He’s a pitcher rediscovering his identity.

For a team on the cusp like the Cubs, that’s the kind of talent worth chasing.

A trade built on potential and promise

MLB insider Jim Bowden laid out a compelling trade package that shows just how serious the Cubs might be.

In his scenario, the Cubs send four promising players to Miami: right-hander Cade Horton, outfielders Owen Caissie and Kelvin Alcántara, and teenage prospect Ronny Cruz.

That’s no small price.

Horton, 23, is already impressing with a 3.47 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 36.1 innings.

Caissie has raked in Triple-A, posting an impressive .879 OPS, while Kelvin Alcántara brings speed, pop, and athleticism with a .722 OPS, seven homers, and nine steals. Cruz, still just 18, is a long-term project.

For Miami, this kind of return offers both present and future value. They can plug Horton into the rotation immediately and flip veterans like Jesús Sánchez or Kyle Stowers for more help at the deadline.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Why Alcantara is worth the gamble

Trading for Alcantara is like buying a stock when it’s dipped but trending up. There’s risk, sure—but the upside could be transformative.

Alcantara isn’t a rental. He’s under team-friendly control through 2027 via a club option, giving the Cubs not just a playoff arm, but a long-term fixture.

Even if it takes a few more weeks to fully return to Cy Young form, he’d be peaking right when October lights turn on.

In postseason baseball, momentum is gold, and the Cubs would be betting on the right pitcher getting hot at the perfect time.

The window is open—now it’s about pushing through

Chicago’s front office has already shown the willingness to compete now—not in some vague future. This is a team that can make noise in October, but a true ace could turn that noise into a roar.

The Cubs are poised to take the division and make a legitimate run. Adding Alcantara would be like putting a turbo engine in a car already speeding toward the finish line.

It’s bold. It’s aggressive. But it just might be the move that brings another parade to Wrigleyville.

