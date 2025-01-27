Braves, Cubs among teams that have interest in veteran reliever

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs have been among the busiest teams in baseball this offseason, and perhaps they are not adding. Both teams have big needs out of the bullpen, and a veteran reliever still available in the market could benefit either team greatly.

The Braves and Cubs are interested in Ryne Stanek

According to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, the two teams have expressed interest in reliever Ryne Stanek. The 33-year-old has played eight big league seasons and spent last season with the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Stanek’s numbers took a dramatic hit last season, as he posted a 4.88 ERA in 55.1 innings pitched. He also posted a negative WAR for the first time since 2020 when he was with the Marlins. Command issues have plagued Stanek throughout his career, as he has an 11.8% walk rate throughout his career and has allowed at least 20 free passes in every season he threw at least 50 innings in (six times).

Last season, he walked 25 batters despite the high amount of strikeouts. Primarily a two-pitch pitcher, Stanek uses a combination of a hard fastball and sweeping slider to put hitters away, but the lack of control has hurt him as his margin for error becomes much smaller with guys on base.

Stanek could revive his career with a change of scenery

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Despite last season not working out, Stanek has a track record of success in his career. In 2022 with the Houston Astros, Stanek was one of the top relievers in the sport with a 1.15 ERA and 62 strikeouts over 54.2 innings, and his efforts as a high-leverage arm out of the bullpen helped Houston win the World Series.

A change of scenery could help Stanek return to that form and find his rhythm once again. The Braves are looking to be World Series contenders again with a lot of key pieces returning to full health, and the Cubs have made some big-time moves including acquiring both outfielder Kyle Tucker and closer Ryan Pressly from the Astros in two separate trades.

Both the Braves and the Cubs could benefit from adding an arm like Stanek, as he would provide them with a high-leverage arm who can serve as a setup man. Ultimately, Stanek’s market will heat up with Spring Training just around the corner, and those two teams seem like the best fits for the right-hander.