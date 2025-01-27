Mets bracing for harsh divorce with All-Star slugger

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets don’t like where their negotiations with Pete Alonso have gone. As a result, they have their minds fixed on life after him if that’s what it boils down to.

Mets: David Stearns opens up on Pete Alonso situation

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo and Bill Ladson, Mets president David Stearns said this about the process they’ve been through with Alonso in trying to get a deal done:

“I will never say no,” Cohen said. “There’s always the possibility. But the reality is we’re moving forward, and we continue to bring in players. As we continue to bring in players, the reality is it becomes harder to fit Pete into what is a very expensive group of players that we already have. And that’s where we are.

“I’m being brutally honest. I don’t like the negotiations. I don’t like what’s been presented to us. Listen, maybe that changes. Certainly, I’ll always stay flexible. If it stays this way, I think we’ll have to get used to the fact that we may have to go forward with the existing players that we have.”

Mets as unrelenting as Alonso to step off of stance

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Alonso and his agent Scott Boras have held firm to demanding a long-term contract. The Mets want Alonso back at around three years. Common ground has yet to be found.

The Florida native is in his prime at 30 years old and may not have a better opportunity to cash in on a lucrative long-term deal than he can right now. Understandably so, he’s held out even with the market for first basemen having diminished and the Mets now pragmatically looking ahead.

As the winter continues to unfold, a potential reunion or permanent sever of ties will reveal itself. From Stearns’ point of view though, New York is committed to forging a World Series ball club with or without him.