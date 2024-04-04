Ranking the 10 WORST teams in the NFL

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NFL Draft is just around the bend, so there are a number of teams that will jump around based on their selections, but for now, these are the worst 10 teams in the NFL!

No. 10: Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders should be a better football team in 2024, with newly-hired head coach Antonio Pierce leading a full season. The team looked better under Pierce as the interim head coach for a portion of the 2023 season. But with no clear answer at quarterback, the Raiders’ outlook for the upcoming season is still grim.

No. 9: Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have an impressive roster on the defensive side of the ball, but they have major holes to fill on the offensive side of the ball. They cut Russell Wilson, leaving a big question mark at quarterback that has yet to be answered this offseason. After going 8-9 in 2023, the Broncos could be in for a rough 2024 season after downgrading at quarterback and wide receiver this offseason.

No. 8: Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are aiming to build around second-year QB Will Levis. He took over as the starter in 2023, and the Titans finished with a 6-11 record, last in the AFC South. Levis is still an unknown, and there are question marks throughout the Titans’ lineup entering the 2024 season with a new head coach taking the helm.

No. 7: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons were among the worst teams in the NFL last season, but they could be in store for a major bounceback in 2024 after signing QB Kirk Cousins this offseason. The 7-10 Falcons finished third in the NFC South but should improve next season with Cousins taking over an offense that averaged only 334.3 yards per game last season.

No. 6: Los Angeles Chargers

It’s the start of a new era for the Los Angeles Chargers. They cleaned house this offseason and made a splash, hiring Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach. They will still be led by star QB Justin Herbert and still have some talented players on their roster, but there are holes all over the lineup for the Bolts entering the 2024 season.

No. 5: New York Giants

The 2023 season was an absolute disappointment for the New York Giants. After winning their first playoff game in over a decade in 2022, they finished with a 6-11 record in 2023. Starting QB Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL, creating major questions for a team whose offense finished 29th in the NFL with 280.0 total yards per game. The 2024 season could be a rebuilding year for the Giants.

No. 4: Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals were without their franchise QB, Kyler Murray, for the majority of the 2023 season. They stumbled their way to a 4-13 record but flashed potential at different times throughout the season. But ultimately, their roster is far from complete. Without a total rebuild in the upcoming NFL Draft, the 2024 season could be another difficult campaign for Arizona.

No. 3: Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders blew it up this offseason, changing ownership and cleaning out the front office and coaching staff. They finished in last place in the NFC East with a 4-13 record in 2023. Now holding the No. 2 overall pick, the Commanders have to rebuild their roster for the future.

No. 2: New England Patriots

After dominating the NFL for nearly two decades, the New England Patriots’ dynasty has officially ended. They finished the 2023 season with an abysmal 4-13 record as their offense ranked 30th in the NFL with 276.2 total yards per game. The rebuild starts this offseason in Foxborough.

No. 1: Carolina Panthers

