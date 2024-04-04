Giants reportedly held private workout with UNC QB Drake Maye

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are continuing to do their research on the draft class’s top quarterback prospects. They have had private meetings with many of the top signal-callers in this draft and reportedly had one recently with UNC’s Drake Maye.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, the Giants are “believed to have privately worked out Maye last week in Chapel Hill, N.C.” This marks the third known meeting between Maye and the Giants after they met at the NFL Scouting Combine and then at the team’s facility in New Jersey during the pre-draft process.

The Giants’ interest in Maye seems significant. It’s been reported in the past that New York’s front office is particularly high on the Tarheels quarterback. SNY insider Connor Hughes believes Maye would be the team’s preferred choice (h/t Sportsnaut), saying, “Maye, specifically, they’re high on.”

This week, NFL.com insider Lance Zierlein projected a trade between the Giants and the New England Patriots, moving New York up the draft order to land Maye with the No. 3 pick in his latest mock draft:

“In this three-spot move up the board, the Giants probably have to pay more than the standard trade chart would indicate, since the supply side of the quarterback position is dwindling but the demand remains high,” Zierlein wrote. “Brian Daboll fostered Josh Allen’s raw talents in Buffalo and could have a chance to do the same with this toolsy but inconsistent North Carolina product.”

What could Maye bring to Big Blue?

Maye is a prototypical, 6-foot-4, 223-pound quarterback with all the tools and traits to emulate the success of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. He was electric during his collegiate career with North Carolina and had his breakout season in 2022, throwing for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns with seven interceptions in his first season as a starter. He followed that up with 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 2023.

Pro Football Focus’ Nick Akridge describes Maye as a “prototypical new-age quarterback” who has “the toolbox that every NFL franchise is looking for.” He is the No. 3 ranked prospect on PFF’s Big Board and their second-ranked quarterback in the draft class.

Many project Maye to be a top-three pick in this year’s draft. While that is the likely outcome, the draft is a crapshoot and prospects fall down the board for one reason or another every year. The Giants need to prepare for the possibility of Maye being available with the No. 6 pick. And if he is the quarterback that they want, they should not hesitate to make a trade and move up to go get their guy.