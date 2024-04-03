NFL insider has Giants trading up to 3rd overall in pursuit of quarterback

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a strong likelihood that the New York Giants walk away from the 2024 NFL draft with a quarterback in the first round. While many are enamored by Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, and even the slight possibility of Marvin Harrison Jr., having a superstar receiver doesn’t matter if you don’t have a quarterback to throw the football.

Ultimately, Daniel Jones and his contract present a major problem for the Giants in the long term, and basic logic would suggest that committing to a player coming off an ACL tear with a cap hit north of $40 million in 2025 would be malpractice.

Resetting the rookie window and allocating substantial financial flexibility to bolster the rest of the roster would be a perfect strategy moving forward. However, it is all hearsay until proven otherwise, but one NFL insider has the Giants moving up to the third overall pick to find their future passer.

The Giants Secure Drake Maye Out of UNC

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com believes that the Giants could move up and grab Drake Maye out of UNC. He suggested that the Giants will have to give up more than the standard draft value chart would indicate, but there is plenty of reason to believe it would be worthwhile.

First and foremost, Maye is coming off a solid season, tossing 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 1.9% turnover worthy play percentage. He also hosted a 75.3% adjusted completion rate and contributed 582 yards on the ground with nine rushing touchdowns.

Maye is a ball of clay, and the Giants hired head coach Brian Daboll to develop young quarterbacks, not try to fix the problems of older ones. He inherited Jones with a number of bad characteristics and habits learned from other regimens, but it is time the Giants give him a young player to develop of his own.

Maye is a perfect candidate to fit that mold since he’s only 21 years old and has several similar traits to Josh Allen, the player that Daboll helped refine into a superstar with the Buffalo Bills.

Underrated athleticism, gun-slinging mentality, arm talent, and massive developmental upside are all boxes that may Maye tick. Of course, it is easier said than done regarding moving up and securing a preferred player, but the Giants may be able to convince the Patriots to move back, secure a blue-chip wide receiver prospect, and draft capital for the future.